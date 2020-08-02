English FA Cup Football Champions

2020_Arsenal 2, Chelsea 1

2019_Manchester City 6, Watford 0

2018_Chelsea 1, Manchester United 0

2017_Arsenal 2, Chelsea 1

2016_Manchester United 2, Crystal Palace 1, ET

2015_Arsenal 4, Aston Villa 0

2014_Arsenal 3, Hull 2, ET

2013_Wigan 1, Manchester City 0

2012_Chelsea 2, Liverpool 1

2011_Manchester City 1, Stoke 0

2010_Chelsea 1, Portsmouth 0

2009_Chelsea 2, Everton 1

2008_Portsmouth 1, Cardiff 0

2007_Chelsea 1, Manchester United 0, ET

2006_Liverpool 3, West Ham 3, Liverpool won 3-1 on penalty kicks

2005_Arsenal 0, Manchester United 0, Arsenal won 5-4 on penalty kicks

2004_Manchester United 3, Millwall 0

2003_Arsenal 1, Southampton 0

2002_Arsenal 2, Chelsea 0

2001_Liverpool 2, Arsenal 1

2000_Chelsea 1, Aston Villa 0

1999_Manchester United 2, Newcastle 0

1998_Arsenal 2, Newcastle 0

1997_Chelsea 2, Middlesbrough 0

1996_Manchester United 1, Liverpool 0

1995_Everton 1, Manchester United 0

1994_Manchester United 4, Chelsea 0

1993_Arsenal 2, Sheffield Wednesday 1, ET (after 1-1 draw)

1992_Liverpool 2, Sunderland 0

1991_Tottenham 2, Nottingham Forest 1

1990_Manchester United 1, Crystal Palace 0 (after 3-3 draw)

1989_Liverpool 3, Everton 2, ET

1988_Wimbledon 1, Liverpool 0

1987_Coventry City 3, Tottenham 2, ET

1986_Liverpool 3, Everton 1

1985_Manchester United 1, Everton 0, ET

1984_Everton 2, Watford 0

1983_Manchester United 4, Brighton 0 (after 2-2 draw)

1982_Tottenham 1, Queens Park Rangers 0 (after 1-1 draw)

1981_Tottenham 3, Manchester City 2 (after 1-1 draw)

1980_West Ham 1, Arsenal 0

1979_Arsenal 3, Manchester United 2

1978_Ipswich 1, Arsenal 0

1977_Manchester United 2, Liverpool 1

1976_Southampton 1, Manchester United 0

1975_West Ham 2, Fulham 0

1974_Liverpool 3, Newcastle 0

1973_Sunderland 1, Leeds 0

1972_Leeds 1, Arsenal 0

1971_Arsenal 2, Liverpool 1, ET

1970_Chelsea 2, Leeds 1, ET (after 2-2 draw)

1969_Manchester City 1, Leicester 0

1968_West Bromwich Albion 1, Everton 0, ET

1967_Tottenham 2, Chelsea 1

1966_Everton 3, Sheffield Wednesday 2

1965_Liverpool 2, Leeds 1, ET

1964_West Ham 3, Preston 2

1963_Manchester United 3, Leicester 1

1962_Tottenham 3, Burnley 1

1961_Tottenham 2, Leicester 0

1960_Wolverhampton 3, Blackburn 0

1959_Nottingham Forest 2, Luton 1

1958_Bolton 2, Manchester United 0

1957_Aston Villa 2, Manchester United 1

1956_Manchester City 3, Birmingham 1

1955_Newcastle 3, Manchester City 1

1954_West Bromwich Albion 3, Preston 2

1953_Blackpool 4, Bolton 3

1952_Newcastle 1, Arsenal 0

1951_Newcastle 2, Blackpool 0

1950_Arsenal 2, Liverpool 0

1949_Wolverhampton 3, Leicester 1

1948_Manchester United 4, Blackpool 2

1947_Charlton 1, Burnley 0, ET

1946_Derby County 4, Charlton 1, ET

1939_Portsmouth 4, Wolverhampton 1

1938_Preston 1, Huddersfield 0, ET

1937_Sunderland 3, Preston 1

1936_Arsenal 1, Sheffield United 0

1935_Sheffield Wednesday 4, West Bromwich Albion 2

1934_Manchester City 2, Portsmouth 1

1933_Everton 3, Manchester City 0

1932_Newcastle 2, Arsenal 1

1931_West Bromwich Albion 2, Birmingham 1

1930_Arsenal 2, Huddersfield 0

1929_Bolton 2, Portsmouth 0

1928_Blackburn 3, Huddersfield 1

1927_Cardiff 1, Arsenal 0

1926_Bolton 1, Manchester City 0

1925_Sheffield United 1, Cardiff 0

1924_Newcastle 2, Aston Villa 0

1923_Bolton 2, West Ham 0

1922_Huddersfield 1, Preston 0

1921_Tottenham 1, Wolverhampton 0

1920_Aston Villa 1, Huddersfield 0, ET

1915_Sheffield United 3, Chelsea 0

1914_Burnley 1, Liverpool 0

1913_Aston Villa 1, Sunderland 0 (after 0-0 draw)

1912_Barnsley 1, West Bromwich Albion 0, ET

1911_Bradford City 1, Newcastle 0 (after 0-0 draw)

1910_Newcastle 2, Barnsley (after 1-1 draw)

1909_Manchester United 1, Bristol City 0

1908_Wolverhampton 3, Newcastle 1

1907_Sheffield Wednesday 2, Everton 1

1906_Everton 1 Newcastle 0

1905_Aston Villa 2, Newcastle 0

1904_Manchester City 1, Bolton 0

1903_Bury 6, Derby 0

1902_Sheffield United 2, Southampton 1 (after 1-1 draw)

1901_Tottenham 3, Sheffield United (after 2-2 draw)

1900_Bury 4, Southampton 0

1899_Sheffield United 4, Derby 1

1898_Nottingham Forest 3, Derby 1

1897_Aston Villa 3, Everton 2

1896_Sheffield Wednesday 2, Wolverhampton 1

1895_Aston Villa 1, West Bromwich Albion 0

1894_Notts County 4, Bolton 1

1893_Wolverhampton 1, Everton 0

1892_West Bromwich Albion 3, Everton 2

1891_Blackburn 3, Notts County 1

1890_Blackburn 6, Sheffield Wednesday 1

1889_Preston 3, Wolverhampton 0

1888_West Bromwich Albion 2, Preston 1

1887_Aston Villa 2, West Bromwich Albion 0

1886_Blackburn 2, West Bromwich Albion 0 (after 0-0 draw)

1885_Blackburn 2, Queen's Park, Glasgow 0

1884_Blackburn 2, Queen's Park, Glasgow 1

1883_Blackburn Olympic 2, Old Etonians 1, ET

1882_Old Etonians 1, Blackburn 0

1881_Old Carthusians 3, Old Etonians 0

1880_Clapham Rovers 1, Oxford University 0

1879_Old Etonians 1, Clapham Rovers 0

1878_Wanderers 3, Royal Engineers 1

1877_Wanderers 2, Oxford University 1, ET

1876_Wanderers 3, Old Etonians 0 (after 1-1 draw)

1875_Royal Engineers 2, Old Etonians 0 (after 1-1 draw)

1874_Oxford University 2, Royal Engineers 0

1873_Wanderers 2, Oxford University 0

1872_Wanderers 1, Royal Engineers 0

NOTE: There was no competition during 1916-19 and 1940-45 because of war.