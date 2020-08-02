Ireland recovers to reach 212-9 against England in 2nd ODI

Ireland's Kevin O'Brien, left, is bowled by England's Adil Rashid during the Second One Day Cricket International of the Royal London Series between E... Ireland's Kevin O'Brien, left, is bowled by England's Adil Rashid during the Second One Day Cricket International of the Royal London Series between England and Ireland, at the Ageas Bowl, in Southampton, England, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. (Andrew Couldridge/Pool Photo via AP)

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Ireland overcame another poor start against England to finish on 212-9 at the Rose Bowl in the second one-day international on Saturday.

Ireland won the toss and fell to 91-6 at the Rose Bowl before Curtis Campher led the recovery. Campher, in only his second ODI, scored an 87-ball 68 with eight fours before being dismissed by seamer Saqib Mahmood (2-45).

Campher shared two key partnerships late in the innings — a seventh-wicket 60-run stand with Simi Singh (25) and 56 runs for the eighth wicket with Andy McBrine (24).

Spinner Adil Rashid took 3-34 off 10 overs.

Players again took a knee to support Black Lives Matter before the game.

The three-match series, which is being played with no fans present, marks the start of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

