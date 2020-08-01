American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|5
|1
|.833
|_
|Tampa Bay
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Baltimore
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Toronto
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|Boston
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|5
|2
|.714
|_
|Cleveland
|5
|3
|.625
|½
|Detroit
|5
|3
|.625
|½
|Chicago
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Kansas City
|3
|5
|.375
|2½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|4
|3
|.571
|_
|Seattle
|4
|4
|.500
|½
|Oakland
|3
|4
|.429
|1
|Texas
|2
|4
|.333
|1½
|Los Angeles
|2
|6
|.250
|2½
___
Detroit 7, Cincinnati 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 1
Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 2
Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 3
Minnesota 4, Cleveland 1
San Francisco 9, Texas 2
Seattle 5, Oakland 3
Houston 9, L.A. Angels 6
Cincinnati at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 1st game
Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 9:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Chirinos 0-0) at Baltimore (Milone 0-1), 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 0-0) at Detroit (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-1) at Kansas City (TBD), 2:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 1-0) at Minnesota (Bailey 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd.
Texas (Allard 0-0) at San Francisco (Samardzija 0-1), 4:05 p.m.
Houston (James 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 0-0) at Seattle (Graveman 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Hall 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 0-1), 7:08 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.