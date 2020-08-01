  1. Home
  2. World

American League Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/01 22:01

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 5 1 .833 _
Tampa Bay 4 4 .500 2
Baltimore 3 3 .500 2
Toronto 3 4 .429
Boston 3 5 .375 3
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 5 2 .714 _
Cleveland 5 3 .625 ½
Detroit 5 3 .625 ½
Chicago 3 4 .429 2
Kansas City 3 5 .375
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 4 3 .571 _
Seattle 4 4 .500 ½
Oakland 3 4 .429 1
Texas 2 4 .333
Los Angeles 2 6 .250

___

Friday's Games

Detroit 7, Cincinnati 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 1

Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 2

Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 3

Minnesota 4, Cleveland 1

San Francisco 9, Texas 2

Seattle 5, Oakland 3

Houston 9, L.A. Angels 6

Saturday's Games

Cincinnati at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 1st game

Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay (Chirinos 0-0) at Baltimore (Milone 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 0-0) at Detroit (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-1) at Kansas City (TBD), 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 1-0) at Minnesota (Bailey 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd.

Texas (Allard 0-0) at San Francisco (Samardzija 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (James 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 0-0) at Seattle (Graveman 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Hall 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 0-1), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.