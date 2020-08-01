  1. Home
CECC urges everyone to wear masks while indoors

Fewer people concerned about coronavirus as imported cases on the rise

  292
By  Central News Agency
2020/08/01 22:10
Health Minister and CECC Head Chen Shih-chung (CNA photo)

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has urged everyone to wear masks while indoors to prevent the spread of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) as people seem less worried about the disease.

"Fewer people have been seen wearing masks recently, mainly because they are not seeing the true dangers of the disease. So we have named a few places considered higher risk to require people to wear masks," said Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who also heads the CECC.

Chen made the appeal as the number of new imported cases is on the rise. Taiwan recorded four new imported cases on July 27, five new imported cases on July 28, and seven new cases, six imported and one yet to be determined, on Saturday, according to the CECC.

Chen said Taiwan will be very safe if over 80 percent of people abide by the rules and wear masks, adhere to social distancing, and frequently wash their hands, Chen said. "Sadly, currently fewer than 30 percent of people are wearing masks," Chen added.
