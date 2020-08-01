As Marlins deal with virus outbreak, 2B Isan Diaz opts out

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins second baseman Isan Diaz is opting out of the 2020 season as his team copes with a coronavirus outbreak that developed during a season-opening trip.

At least 21 members of the Marlins' traveling party have been infected, and the team hasn't played since Sunday in Philadelphia.

Diaz consistently tested negative while the Marlins' season was on hold, but he decided to become the first Miami player to opt out. He played in two of the Marlins' three games before their season was halted.

Diaz batted .173 as a rookie last year, but the organization has big hopes regarding his potential.

