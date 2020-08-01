ACT still unbeaten in Super Rugby with 22-20 win over Reds

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The ACT Brumbies are the only undefeated team in Super Rugby Australia after a late penalty goal gave them a 22-20 win over the Queensland Reds on Saturday.

Queensland was leading the match 20-19 after the regulation 80 minutes but a penalty goal in the 82nd minute from Mackenzie Hansen gave the Brumbies their fourth consecutive win.

Earlier, the Brumbies opened the scoring after just five minutes when a lineout drive saw Folau Fainga’a cross over for a try. The advantage was increased in the 33rd minute when a rolling maul led to another Fainga’a try.

___

Scores:

ACT 22 (Folau Fainga’a 2, Connal McInerney tries; Bayley Kuenzle 2 conversions; Mack Hansen penalty) Queensland 20 (Angus Scott-Young, Harry Wilson tries; James O’Connor 2 conversions, 2 penalties).

___

