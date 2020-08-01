Overseas activists wanted by Hong Kong police

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hong Kong police have reportedly put six overseas activists on the wanted list Friday (July 31), accusing them of violating the Special Administrative Region's national security law (NSL).

The six individuals include the former chairman of the now-disbanded political party, Demosistō, Nathan Law (羅冠聰); the founder of the Hong Kong Independence Union, Wayne Chan (陳家駒); former member of Studentlocalism, Honcques Laus (劉康); former employee of the British Consulate-General in Hong Kong, Simon Cheng (鄭文傑); founder of Hong Kong Indigenous, Ray Wong (黃台仰); and the founder of Hong Kong Democracy Council, Samuel Chu (朱牧民).

According to CCTV, these wanted individuals violated the NSL due to sedition and "collusion with foreign countries or with external elements to endanger national security." The Hong Kong police, on the other hand, have not officially confirmed the report.

Law, Cheng, and Laus are in the U.K. In his tweet published July 31, Law wrote, "I have no idea what is my 'crime,' and I don’t think that’s important. Perhaps I love Hong Kong too much." He believes the fight for democracy in Hong Kong and on the global stage is the best way to conquer the fear created by China's political machine.

Law said he was entirely responsible for his advocacy work, and he would now sever his relationship with family members in Hong Kong. The activist fled to the U.K. before the implementation of the NSL on July 1.

Another activist, Cheng was arrested and later allegedly tortured by the Chinese police in August last year for collecting information about the Hong Kong protests for the British consulate. "I’m accused as a separatist? I’m well-known as being a 'person who has a naive Greater China mindset.' Did you do your homework enough? Just frame me up whatever the totalitarian regime wants," Cheng said.

Cheng received political asylum from the U.K. in June and founded the Haven Assistance with other Hongkongers-in-exile, such as Lam Wing-kee (林榮基) in Taiwan and Ray Wong in Germany. The organization aims to provide information and support to people who seek asylum in the U.K., Taiwan, Germany, and the U.S., due to Bejing's persecutions.

Samuel Chu is the first foreigner wanted under the NSL and is a U.S. citizen who has lived in the country for more than 25 years. He believes that if he is targeted, citizens from other nations who speak out for Hong Kong could be as well.

Son of the minister Chu Yiu-ming (朱耀明), one of the founders of the "Occupy Central" campaign for universal suffrage in 2014, Samuel Chu is famous for his lobbying on Capitol Hill. He contributed to the passage of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act and established the HKDC last September, whose primary mission is to inform U.S. policymakers on threats to Hong Kong's basic freedoms and support its autonomy.