PGA '20: A hole-by-hole look at TPC Harding Park for the PGA

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A hole-by-hole look at the TPC Harding Park, site of the 102nd PGA Championship on Aug. 6-9:

No. 1, 393 yards, par 4: One of the easier starts to a major championship, Monterey Cypress pine trees line the right side of the fairway and should be avoided, but this will be a short iron into the green -- very short for those who want to smash driver -- with no bunkers, except for one guarding the front right of the green.

No. 2, 466 yards, par 4: Two fairway bunkers are left of the landing area, the furthest of them a 305-yard carry, so players will be encouraged to move it left-to-right off the tee. The green tilts toward the fairway at the front, and a deep bunker is right of the green.

No. 3, 185 yards, par 3: This is an uphill par 3 and players won’t be able to see the green from the tee box, making distance difficult to gauge. The green is protected by bunkers on both sides and features subtle slopes.

No. 4, 607 yards, par 5: The longest hole on the course will be difficult to reach in two, especially with heavy sea-level air and cooler temperatures. It bends from right to left, and laying up will prove the wise choice to allow for a wedge into a wide green that will feature plenty of pin positions.

No. 5, 436 yards, par 4: This is a straightforward hole and will leave players a short iron or wedge to the green. But the fairway is lined by trees on both sides, and the green is long and narrow with a severe slope off the right side.

No. 6, 472 yards, par 4: The hole starts with a tee shot through a chute of trees and bends from right to left. Anything blocked by the trees will make it tough to get on the green, which is well-bunkered with several deceptive contours.

No. 7, 340 yards, par 4: This hole can be reached with driver off the tee for the longest of hitters, and the tees are likely to be moved up one of the rounds. Two bunkers guard the entrance, and depending on the pin position, there are enough contours that make it a risk to try to drive the green.

No. 8, 251 yards, par 3: As if the longest par 3 on the course isn’t enough of a challenge, the green is protected by a deep bunker to the right and a steep swale of closely mowed grass to the right. Missing the green with a front pin position makes par difficult. Middle of the green is never bad.

No. 9, 515 yards, par 4: A par 5 for the paying public, this stout par 4 closes out the front nine with claustrophobic trees in play with the drive, along with bunkers down the right side. The mid- to long iron for the approach, just avoid bunkers and a steep swale to the right of the green.

No. 10, 562 yards, par 5: This should yield more birdies than any other hole, with only fairway bunkers on the right side to be avoided. The green should be easily reached in two, with more bunkers surrounding the green.

No. 11, 200 yards, par 3: Bunkers protect the right and left sides of this straightforward par 3, with the back pin positions (left and right) the sternest test.

No. 12, 494 yards, par 4: This converted par 5 has out-of-bounds all down the left side on a long hole that bends from right to left. Bunkers short and left and Monterey pines to the right make the approach with a mid-iron or long iron more difficult.

No. 13, 472 yards, par 4: A new tee means the shape will favor left-to-right movement, with a fairway bunker in play down the right side, along with overhanging cypress trees. A deep bunker guards the left side and will make pin positions challenging on the left side of the green.

No. 14, 470 yards, par 4: The closing stretch is along Lake Merced, offering nice views for the players to start a tough hole. A gully on the left side should be avoided, and the approach to an uphill green generally draws an uneven lie. The green slopes from back to front.

No. 15, 401 yards, par 4: This short, tree-line hole will be a fairway metal or less off the tee to get it into the fairway for a short iron that needs to be below the hole.

No. 16, 336 yards, par 4: Another short par 4 where the tee might be moved up one of the rounds to make it reachable. When played at full yardage, bunkers left and an overhanging cypress come into play.

No. 17, 171 yards, par 3: The shortest par 3 is also exposed to the wind on the left side and might play tougher than it looks. Bunkers guard the front of the green on both sides.

No. 18, 480 yards, par 4: The scenic closing holes bends around the lake on the left, and a new championship tee should bring the fairway bunkers on the right into play. Players will have to decide how much they want to take on depending on the score they need.