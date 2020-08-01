  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, Global

By  Associated Press
2020/08/01 15:19
Security personnel wearing face masks line up outside the former United States Consulate in Chengdu in southwest China's Sichuan province on Monday, J...
A health worker prepares to collect nasal swab samples for COVID-19 tests at a mobile testing site in Hyderabad, India, Friday, July 31, 2020. India i...
A couple wearing protective face masks walk through a decontamination chamber as a preventive measure against the spread of the new coronavirus, befor...
Women wearing traditional clothing and face masks to help protect against the spread of the new coronavirus look at a mobile phone at the Gyeongbok Pa...
Armed members of the "NFAC" march through downtown Louisville, Ky., toward the Hall of Justice on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Hundreds of activists deman...
The casket of U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., crosses the Edmund Pettus Bridge by horse-drawn carriage during a memorial service for the civil rights act...
A vendor waits for customers behind bags of aquarium fish for sale at a market on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, July 27, 2020. The worl...
A woman laughs under an arc of water at a pool in Ehingen, Germany, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, amid summer temperatures. (Thomas Warnack/dpa via AP)
Hundreds of Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba, the cube-shaped structure in the Grand Mosque, as they observe social distancing to protect themselves a...
A demonstrator is pepper sprayed shortly before being arrested during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse We...
A woman wears a mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus as she leaves prayers for Eid Al-Adha, or feast of sacrifice, in the Old City of Jerus...
People wearing face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus gather in a discotheque in Madrid, Spain, early Saturday, July 25, 2020. Nightlife is b...

JULY 25 - 31, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

