Taiwan faces three days of rain as Tropical Storm Hagupit takes shape

If tropical depression turns into storm Sunday, sea warnings will soon follow: Central Weather Bureau

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/08/01 15:11
A tropical depression is likely to develop into Tropical Storm Hagupit (Central Weather Bureau photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A tropical depression east of the Philippines could turn into Tropical Storm Hagupit on Sunday (Aug. 2), leading to sea warnings later the same day, followed by three days of rain, according to the Central Weather Bureau.

The past month was touted as the first-ever July without any tropical storms or typhoons, but the start of August has already seen the formation of two tropical depressions. One is near the Chinese island of Hainan, which is not expected to affect Taiwan, and another is just east of the Philippines.

Sunday is likely to see the latter area develop into Tropical Storm Hagupit and move in a northwesterly direction at a speed of 20 kilometers per hour. This could take it past north Taiwan, according to weather bureau projections.

No matter how the storm develops, it will bring abundant rain to most of Taiwan from Sunday to Tuesday, CNA reported. Forecasters are warning of high waves and the hazards of torrential rainfall.

As overseas travel remains restricted due to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, smaller offshore islands in Taitung County and in the Taiwan Strait have been overwhelmed by tourists. The oncoming storm will likely disrupt sea traffic, reports said.
