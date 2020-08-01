Trail Blazers rally to force OT, beat Grizzlies 140-135

Orlando Magic's James Ennis III has his path to the basket blocked by Brooklyn Nets' Justin Anderson (10) and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (9) as Nets Dzan... Orlando Magic's James Ennis III has his path to the basket blocked by Brooklyn Nets' Justin Anderson (10) and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (9) as Nets Dzanan Musa, left, watches during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, July 31, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) slaps hands with forward Cameron Johnson (23) after defeating the Washington Wizards in an NBA basketball game in ... Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) slaps hands with forward Cameron Johnson (23) after defeating the Washington Wizards in an NBA basketball game in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Friday, July 31, 2020. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) battles for a rebound with Washington Wizards forward Troy Brown Jr. (6) in the second half of an NBA basketbal... Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) battles for a rebound with Washington Wizards forward Troy Brown Jr. (6) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, July 31, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)

Portland Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony shoots a three-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Fr... Portland Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony shoots a three-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Friday, July 31, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP)

Memphis Grizzlies Brandon Clarke (15) and Portland Trail Blazers Damian Lillard (0) react during overtime in an NBA basketball game Friday, July 31, 2... Memphis Grizzlies Brandon Clarke (15) and Portland Trail Blazers Damian Lillard (0) react during overtime in an NBA basketball game Friday, July 31, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP)

Portland Trail Blazers' Gary Trent Jr. (2) and Damian Lillard (0) react after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies in overtime of an NBA basketball game Fr... Portland Trail Blazers' Gary Trent Jr. (2) and Damian Lillard (0) react after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies in overtime of an NBA basketball game Friday, July 31, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP)

Portland Trail Blazers Damian Lillard (0) shoots the ball against Memphis Grizzlies Brandon Clarke (15) during the second half of an NBA basketball ga... Portland Trail Blazers Damian Lillard (0) shoots the ball against Memphis Grizzlies Brandon Clarke (15) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, July 31, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP)

Portland Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony reacts after a made basket during the second half of an NBA basketball gameagainst the Memphis Grizzlies, Frid... Portland Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony reacts after a made basket during the second half of an NBA basketball gameagainst the Memphis Grizzlies, Friday, July 31, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP)

Portland Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony (00) shoots a three-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlie... Portland Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony (00) shoots a three-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Friday, July 31, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 33 points, teaming with Damian Lillard for 11 of Portland’s 16 in overtime, and the Trail Blazers pulled out a desperately needed victory to resume their season by beating the Memphis Grizzlies 140-135 on Friday.

Lillard finished with 29 points and nine assists to help the Trail Blazers boost their hopes for a seventh consecutive playoff appearance. Carmelo Anthony added 21 points as Portland moved within 2 1/2 games of the Grizzlies for the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference.

McCollum started fast, scoring 19 points in the first half, and finished strong with two crucial 3-pointers in overtime. The first one to open the extra period gave Portland the lead for good, and he added six assists.

Jaren Jackson Jr. had 33 points and rookie Ja Morant added 22 points and 11 assists for Memphis.

Memphis rallied from a 13-point, third-quarter deficit to take an 11-point lead, then gave it away almost as quickly. When the Grizzlies recovered to take a 112-103 lead with 6:01 left in regulation, it appeared the Grizzlies might pad their lead in the standings. Instead, Anthony’s 3 with 37.5 seconds left tied it at 124 and Morant fell on a last-second fast break, sending the game to overtime.

MAGIC 128, NETS 118

Evan Fournier scored 24 points, Nikola Vucevic had 22 and Orlando picked up where it left off before the NBA season was suspended, beating Brooklyn.

Playing as the designated road team not far from their arena, the Magic looked right at home at Disney — whose name they wear as their jersey patch. They extended their winning streak to four and moved back ahead of the Nets into seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

Brooklyn also won its last three before the stoppage, but the decimated team that returned is a shell of the one that beat the Lakers in Los Angeles in its final game. The Nets are missing Spencer Dinwiddie, DeAndre Jordan and Taurean Prince after they tested positive for the coronavirus. They are already playing without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who had season-ending surgery.

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot scored 24 points for the Nets.

SUNS 125, WIZARDS 112

Devin Booker scored 27 points, Deandre Ayton added 24 points and 12 rebounds and Phoenix beat Washington.

Booker made all nine of his free throws and the Suns hit 30 of 32 from the line. They shot 52% from the field, with Ayton hitting two of three 3-pointers and going 11 of 14 overall.

Rui Hachimura scored 21 points and Jerome Robinson added 20 for the Wizards on coach Scott Brooks’ 55th birthday.