BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2020/08/01 03:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Aug 291.50 291.50 284.55 285.90 Down 4.55
Sep 292.05 293.15 284.65 286.80 Down 4.60
Oct 291.05 291.05 287.45 287.70 Down 4.50
Nov 292.55 292.55 288.30 288.60 Down 4.25
Dec 294.10 295.00 286.90 289.05 Down 4.30
Jan 294.00 294.00 289.80 289.80 Down 4.20
Feb 290.25 Down 4.10
Mar 295.75 295.95 288.35 290.45 Down 4.00
Apr 290.90 Down 3.90
May 295.95 295.95 289.20 291.10 Down 3.85
Jun 291.60 Down 3.80
Jul 291.65 Down 3.75
Aug 292.05 Down 3.70
Sep 291.30 292.20 291.30 292.20 Down 3.65
Oct 292.55 Down 3.65
Nov 292.80 Down 3.65
Dec 292.85 Down 3.60
Jan 293.15 Down 3.60
Feb 293.25 Down 3.60
Mar 293.40 Down 3.60
Apr 293.75 Down 3.60
May 293.80 Down 3.55
Jun 294.15 Down 3.55
Jul 294.25 Down 3.55
Sep 294.65 Down 3.55
Dec 295.00 Down 3.55
Mar 295.40 Down 3.55
May 295.65 Down 3.55
Jul 295.95 Down 3.55
Sep 296.20 Down 3.55
Dec 299.10 Down 3.55
Mar 299.15 Down 3.55
May 299.20 Down 3.55
Jul 299.25 Down 3.55
Sep 299.30 Down 3.55
Dec 299.35 Down 3.55
Mar 299.40 Down 3.55
May 299.45 Down 3.55
Jul 299.50 Down 3.55