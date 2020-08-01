New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Aug
|291.50
|291.50
|284.55
|285.90 Down 4.55
|Sep
|292.05
|293.15
|284.65
|286.80 Down 4.60
|Oct
|291.05
|291.05
|287.45
|287.70 Down 4.50
|Nov
|292.55
|292.55
|288.30
|288.60 Down 4.25
|Dec
|294.10
|295.00
|286.90
|289.05 Down 4.30
|Jan
|294.00
|294.00
|289.80
|289.80 Down 4.20
|Feb
|290.25 Down 4.10
|Mar
|295.75
|295.95
|288.35
|290.45 Down 4.00
|Apr
|290.90 Down 3.90
|May
|295.95
|295.95
|289.20
|291.10 Down 3.85
|Jun
|291.60 Down 3.80
|Jul
|291.65 Down 3.75
|Aug
|292.05 Down 3.70
|Sep
|291.30
|292.20
|291.30
|292.20 Down 3.65
|Oct
|292.55 Down 3.65
|Nov
|292.80 Down 3.65
|Dec
|292.85 Down 3.60
|Jan
|293.15 Down 3.60
|Feb
|293.25 Down 3.60
|Mar
|293.40 Down 3.60
|Apr
|293.75 Down 3.60
|May
|293.80 Down 3.55
|Jun
|294.15 Down 3.55
|Jul
|294.25 Down 3.55
|Sep
|294.65 Down 3.55
|Dec
|295.00 Down 3.55
|Mar
|295.40 Down 3.55
|May
|295.65 Down 3.55
|Jul
|295.95 Down 3.55
|Sep
|296.20 Down 3.55
|Dec
|299.10 Down 3.55
|Mar
|299.15 Down 3.55
|May
|299.20 Down 3.55
|Jul
|299.25 Down 3.55
|Sep
|299.30 Down 3.55
|Dec
|299.35 Down 3.55
|Mar
|299.40 Down 3.55
|May
|299.45 Down 3.55
|Jul
|299.50 Down 3.55