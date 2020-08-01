  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2020/08/01 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Sep 121.60 Up 3.35
Sep 116.40 119.40 115.20 118.95 Up 3.60
Oct 121.60 Up 3.35
Dec 118.90 122.05 118.05 121.60 Up 3.35
Mar 120.35 123.60 119.65 123.15 Up 3.25
May 121.20 124.35 120.75 123.90 Up 3.10
Jul 122.55 124.95 121.65 124.60 Up 2.95
Sep 123.00 125.45 122.75 125.15 Up 2.75
Dec 123.65 126.50 123.65 126.20 Up 2.50
Mar 126.00 127.60 125.50 127.35 Up 2.25
May 126.95 128.35 126.75 128.05 Up 1.95
Jul 127.85 129.05 127.65 128.60 Up 1.55
Sep 128.85 129.50 128.40 129.10 Up 1.05
Dec 130.35 130.35 129.30 129.95 Up .40
Mar 131.10 131.25 130.60 130.90 Down .20
May 132.10 132.10 131.40 131.75 Down .55