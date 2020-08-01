New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Sep
|121.60
|Up
|3.35
|Sep
|116.40
|119.40
|115.20
|118.95
|Up
|3.60
|Oct
|121.60
|Up
|3.35
|Dec
|118.90
|122.05
|118.05
|121.60
|Up
|3.35
|Mar
|120.35
|123.60
|119.65
|123.15
|Up
|3.25
|May
|121.20
|124.35
|120.75
|123.90
|Up
|3.10
|Jul
|122.55
|124.95
|121.65
|124.60
|Up
|2.95
|Sep
|123.00
|125.45
|122.75
|125.15
|Up
|2.75
|Dec
|123.65
|126.50
|123.65
|126.20
|Up
|2.50
|Mar
|126.00
|127.60
|125.50
|127.35
|Up
|2.25
|May
|126.95
|128.35
|126.75
|128.05
|Up
|1.95
|Jul
|127.85
|129.05
|127.65
|128.60
|Up
|1.55
|Sep
|128.85
|129.50
|128.40
|129.10
|Up
|1.05
|Dec
|130.35
|130.35
|129.30
|129.95
|Up
|.40
|Mar
|131.10
|131.25
|130.60
|130.90
|Down
|.20
|May
|132.10
|132.10
|131.40
|131.75
|Down
|.55