Spain sets temperature records in heatwave, UK swelters

A man jogs during a hot day of summer at the Retiro park in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The first heat wave of the summer, which will arr... A man jogs during a hot day of summer at the Retiro park in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The first heat wave of the summer, which will arrive this Thursday and will last at least until next Saturday will leave temperatures over 34 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

A couple sail a boat during a hot day of summer at the Retiro park in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The first heat wave of the summer, whic... A couple sail a boat during a hot day of summer at the Retiro park in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The first heat wave of the summer, which will arrive this Thursday and will last at least until next Saturday will leave temperatures over 34 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

A sunbather checks her smartphone on a hot day of summer in Rivas Vaciamadrid, Spain, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The first heat wave of the summer, whi... A sunbather checks her smartphone on a hot day of summer in Rivas Vaciamadrid, Spain, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The first heat wave of the summer, which will arrive this Thursday and will last at least until next Saturday will leave temperatures over 34 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Beachgoers enjoy the sunshine and sea on what is now Britain's hottest day of the year so far, in Brighton, England, Friday, July 31, 2020. Temperatur... Beachgoers enjoy the sunshine and sea on what is now Britain's hottest day of the year so far, in Brighton, England, Friday, July 31, 2020. Temperatures have reached 35C (95F) at London's Heathrow Airport. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Two people relax in deck chairs as beachgoers enjoy the sunshine and sea on what is now Britain's hottest day of the year so far, in Brighton, England... Two people relax in deck chairs as beachgoers enjoy the sunshine and sea on what is now Britain's hottest day of the year so far, in Brighton, England, Friday, July 31, 2020. Temperatures have reached 35C (95F) at London's Heathrow Airport. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

General view of a near empty Covent Garden as many tourist attraction still see a small number of visitors, in London, Friday, July 31, 2020. The Met ... General view of a near empty Covent Garden as many tourist attraction still see a small number of visitors, in London, Friday, July 31, 2020. The Met Office have predicted that parts of the UK will be hotter than mainland Europe this weekend. Temperatures were expected to reach mid 30 Degrees Celsius in many parts of the country on Friday. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

People sunbathe in a marked out square in the sand, indicating two meters, on Barry Island beach, in Wales, Friday, July 31, 2020. First Minister for ... People sunbathe in a marked out square in the sand, indicating two meters, on Barry Island beach, in Wales, Friday, July 31, 2020. First Minister for Wales, Mark Drakeford, has announced that from Monday up to 30 people can meet outside while maintaining social distancing in the latest easing of coronavirus measures in Wales. (Ben Birchall/PAvia AP)

MADRID (AP) — As parts of Spain set record temperatures during a heatwave, U.K. residents were sweltering Friday on what was expected to be the country's hottest day this year.

San Sebastian on Spain's northern coast witnessed 42 degrees Celsius (107 degrees Fahrenheit) on Thursday -- the hottest temperature there since records began in 1955, the national weather agency said.

The city of Palma, on Spain's Mediterranean island of Mallorca, set a local record of 40.6 degrees Celsius (105 degrees Fahrenheit) on Tuesday.

The Spanish weather agency, Aemet, said tropical nights— when temperatures do not fall below 20 degrees Celsius (68 degrees Fahrenheit) — were also frequent in many parts of Spain in July.

“Climate change is increasing the frequency of heatwaves,” it said, adding that the annual number of days in heatwave conditions has doubled since the 1980s.

To the north, the Met Office, Britain's official forecaster, said temperatures could reach 36 degrees Celsius (96 degrees Fahrenheit) in some areas Friday, especially in the east and southeast of the country. It warned of thunderstorms.

The U.K. hot spell was not expected to last, however, as a weather front moving in from the west was forecast to lower temperatures on Saturday.