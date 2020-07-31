NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Boston 70 44 14 12 100 227 174 x-Tampa Bay 70 43 21 6 92 245 195 y-Washington 69 41 20 8 90 240 215 x-Philadelphia 69 41 21 7 89 232 196 x-Pittsburgh 69 40 23 6 86 224 196 x-Carolina 68 38 25 5 81 222 193 x-Toronto 70 36 25 9 81 238 227 x-Columbus 70 33 22 15 81 180 187 x-N.Y. Islanders 68 35 23 10 80 192 193 x-N.Y. Rangers 70 37 28 5 79 234 222 x-Florida 69 35 26 8 78 231 228 x-Montreal 71 31 31 9 71 212 221 Buffalo 69 30 31 8 68 195 217 New Jersey 69 28 29 12 68 189 230 Ottawa 71 25 34 12 62 191 243 Detroit 71 17 49 5 39 145 267

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-St. Louis 71 42 19 10 94 225 193 x-Colorado 70 42 20 8 92 237 191 y-Vegas 71 39 24 8 86 227 211 x-Edmonton 71 37 25 9 83 225 217 x-Dallas 69 37 24 8 82 180 177 x-Winnipeg 71 37 28 6 80 216 203 x-Calgary 70 36 27 7 79 210 215 x-Nashville 69 35 26 8 78 215 217 x-Vancouver 69 36 27 6 78 228 217 x-Minnesota 69 35 27 7 77 220 220 x-Arizona 70 33 29 8 74 195 187 x-Chicago 70 32 30 8 72 212 218 Anaheim 71 29 33 9 67 187 226 Los Angeles 70 29 35 6 64 178 212 San Jose 70 29 36 5 63 182 226

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Rangers vs. Carolina at Scotiabank Arena, 12 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, 3 p.m.

Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders at Scotiabank Arena, 4 p.m.

Montreal vs. Pittsburgh at Scotiabank Arena, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg vs. Calgary at Rogers Place, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Arizona vs. Nashville at Rogers Place, 2 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Boston at Scotiabank Arena, 3 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Colorado at Rogers Place, 6:30 p.m.

Columbus at Toronto, 8 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Vancouver at Rogers Place, 10:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Rangers vs. Carolina at Scotiabank Arena, 12 p.m.

Winnipeg vs. Calgary at Rogers Place, 2:30 p.m.

Washington vs. Tampa Bay at Scotiabank Arena, 4 p.m.

Dallas vs. Vegas at Rogers Place, 6:30 p.m.

Montreal vs. Pittsburgh at Scotiabank Arena, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, 10:30 p.m.