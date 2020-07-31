  1. Home
Associated Press
2020/07/31 22:05

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 4 0 1 13 9 1
Toronto FC 2 0 3 9 9 7
Orlando City 2 1 2 8 7 5
Philadelphia 2 1 2 8 7 7
Montreal 2 2 1 7 8 8
New York 2 2 1 7 5 7
Atlanta 2 3 0 6 4 5
Cincinnati 2 3 0 6 6 9
New England 1 1 3 6 4 4
D.C. United 1 2 2 5 6 7
Chicago 1 3 1 4 4 6
New York City FC 0 4 0 3 2 6
Nashville SC 0 2 0 0 1 3
Inter Miami CF 0 4 0 0 3 8
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 4 1 0 12 11 5
Minnesota United 3 0 2 11 12 6
Portland 3 1 0 9 6 5
Los Angeles FC 2 0 2 8 13 8
Seattle 2 1 2 8 7 4
San Jose 2 1 2 8 10 10
Colorado 2 2 1 7 8 9
Vancouver 2 3 0 6 5 10
Real Salt Lake 1 1 3 6 3 1
FC Dallas 1 0 1 4 4 2
Houston 0 2 2 2 5 10
LA Galaxy 0 3 1 1 4 10

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Thursday, July 23

Vancouver 2, Chicago 0

Houston 1, LA Galaxy 1, tie

Portland 2, Los Angeles FC 2, tie

Saturday, July 25

Orlando City 1, Montreal 0

Philadelphia 1, New England 0

Sunday, July 26

New York City FC 3, Toronto FC 1

Vancouver 0, Sporting Kansas City 0, Sporting Kansas City advances 3-1 on penalty kicks

Monday, July 27

San Jose 5, Real Salt Lake 2

Los Angeles FC 4, Seattle 1

Tuesday, July 28

Minnesota 1, Columbus 1, Minnesota advances 5-3 on penalty kicks

Cincinnati 1, Portland 1, Portland advances 4-2 on penalty kicks

Thursday, July 30

Philadelphia 3, Sporting Kansas City 1

Friday, July 31

Los Angeles FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 1

Minnesota at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Portland at New York City FC, 10:30 p.m.