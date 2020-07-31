  1. Home
Baseball Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/07/31 22:01

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 4 1 .800 _ _ 4-1 W-3 0-0 4-1
Tampa Bay 4 3 .571 1 _ 4-3 L-2 4-1 0-2
Boston 3 4 .429 2 1 3-4 W-2 1-4 2-0
Toronto 3 4 .429 2 1 3-4 L-2 0-2 3-2
Baltimore 2 3 .400 2 1 2-3 L-2 0-2 2-1
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 5 2 .714 _ _ 5-2 W-1 4-2 1-0
Minnesota 4 2 .667 ½ _ 4-2 L-1 2-1 2-1
Detroit 4 3 .571 1 _ 4-3 L-1 2-2 2-1
Kansas City 3 4 .429 2 1 3-4 W-1 0-0 3-4
Chicago 2 4 .333 2-4 W-1 1-2 1-2
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 3 3 .500 _ ½ 3-3 L-2 3-3 0-0
Oakland 3 3 .500 _ _ 3-3 L-2 3-3 0-0
Seattle 3 4 .429 ½ 1 3-4 W-2 0-0 3-4
Texas 2 3 .400 ½ 1 2-3 W-1 2-3 0-0
Los Angeles 2 5 .286 2 2-5 L-2 1-2 1-3

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Miami 2 1 .667 _ _ 2-1 W-1 0-0 2-1
Atlanta 4 3 .571 _ 1 4-3 W-2 2-0 2-3
New York 3 4 .429 1 2 3-4 L-2 1-4 2-0
Washington 3 4 .429 1 2 3-4 W-2 1-4 2-0
Philadelphia 1 2 .333 1 2 1-2 L-1 1-2 0-0
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 4 2 .667 _ _ 4-2 L-1 2-1 2-1
Milwaukee 3 3 .500 1 3-3 W-1 0-0 3-3
St. Louis 2 3 .400 2 2-3 L-3 2-1 0-2
Cincinnati 2 4 .333 2 2-4 W-1 2-4 0-0
Pittsburgh 2 4 .333 2 2-4 L-1 1-2 1-2
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Colorado 4 1 .800 _ _ 4-1 W-4 0-0 4-1
Los Angeles 5 2 .714 _ _ 5-2 W-3 2-2 3-0
San Diego 5 2 .714 _ _ 5-2 W-1 3-1 2-1
San Francisco 3 4 .429 2 2 3-4 L-1 1-2 2-2
Arizona 2 5 .286 3 3 2-5 L-2 0-1 2-4

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Thursday's Games

Washington 6, Toronto 4

Atlanta 2, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 2, Minnesota 0

Kansas City 5, Detroit 3

N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 6

Boston 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 5

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Miami at Baltimore, ppd.

Friday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 9:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd., 1st game

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 0-0) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox (González 0-0) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Godley 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-1), 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 1-0) at Minnesota (Maeda 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Baltimore (LeBlanc 1-0), 7:35 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 0-0) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 0-0) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd.

Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Thursday's Games

Washington 6, Toronto 4

Atlanta 2, Tampa Bay 1

Boston 4, N.Y. Mets 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 3

San Diego 12, San Francisco 7, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, ppd.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Miami at Baltimore, ppd.

Friday's Games

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, ppd.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd., 1st game

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 0-0) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Miami (TBD), ppd.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-0) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 1-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 0-0) at Arizona (Weaver 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 0-0) at Colorado (Freeland 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 1-0), 8:15 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 0-0) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, ppd.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.