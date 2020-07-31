Taiwan Design Expo 2020 to be held in Hsinchu for first time

Mayor of Hsinchu City Lin Chih-chien and Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua. (Taiwan News photo) Mayor of Hsinchu City Lin Chih-chien and Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua. (Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Design Expo 2020, featuring high-end technology and the recycling economy, is slated to take place in central Taiwan's Hsinchu City, in October.

Hosted by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, it will take place in Hsinchu for the first time. The exhibition focuses on tech, recycling, and local food culture, according to the press release.

Tammy Liu (劉真蓉) said exhibition areas include Hsinchu Park, Hsinchu Bus Station, and the old town area. Additionally, there will be a market, art installations, and live performances.

Hsinchu is an important center for developing high-end technology, such as semiconductor manufacturing and photoelectricity. Hence the exhibition connects with local companies and designers to unveil the mystery of technology. Companies like Spring Pool Glass will show off its glass recycling technology.

Liu said the aim of the expo is for visitors to discover the city. Consequently, the cute “Hsinchu Monster” will appear and hope to be spotted around town.

The Grand View Culture and Art Foundation (鴻梅文化藝術基金會) will also redesign four to five old stores and infuse them with young vibes so they can be operated long term, said Liu.

Taiwan Design Expo 2020 will take place from Oct. 1-11.



Coretronic Intelligent Robotics Corporation will exhibit autonomous intelligent drones. (Taiwan News photo)



Spring Pool Glass and Pili-Wu Design studio work on the cup design for the restaurant Chun Shui Tong. (Taiwan News photo)