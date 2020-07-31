AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

A child runs on a beach along the banks of the river Danube in Calarasi, southern Romania, Monday, July 27, 2020. Romania is registering more than 1,0... A child runs on a beach along the banks of the river Danube in Calarasi, southern Romania, Monday, July 27, 2020. Romania is registering more than 1,000 new COVID-19 infections daily, over the past five days, levels that are more than twice as high as the ones during the national lockdown period, and are blamed on people's failure to observe the prevention regulations, like the use of face masks and maintaining social distancing. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

People sunbathe along the river Seine in Paris, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Concerns over a "second wave" of coronavirus infections brought on by returnin... People sunbathe along the river Seine in Paris, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Concerns over a "second wave" of coronavirus infections brought on by returning vacationers are wreaking havoc across Europe's tourism industry. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)

People wearing face masks walk along Las Ramblas in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, July 27, 2020. Britain has put Spain back on its unsafe list and announc... People wearing face masks walk along Las Ramblas in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, July 27, 2020. Britain has put Spain back on its unsafe list and announced Saturday that travelers arriving in the U.K. from Spain must now quarantine for 14 days. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Children wash sheep with soap before they are offered for sale for the upcoming Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha, on the beach in Dakar, Senegal Thursda... Children wash sheep with soap before they are offered for sale for the upcoming Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha, on the beach in Dakar, Senegal Thursday, July 30, 2020. Even in the best of times, many Muslims in West Africa scramble to afford a sheep to slaughter on the Eid al-Adha holiday, a display of faith that often costs as much as a month's income, and now the coronavirus is wreaking havoc on people's budgets putting an important religious tradition beyond financial reach. (AP Photo/Sylvain Cherkaoui)

People wearing face masks gather at the beach in Barbate, Cadiz province, south of Spain, on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Ministers are set to remove Spai... People wearing face masks gather at the beach in Barbate, Cadiz province, south of Spain, on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Ministers are set to remove Spain from the government's list of safe countries to travel to after the European country saw a rise in COVID-19 cases. The decision means those coming back from Spain will have to self-isolate for two weeks upon their return to England. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

American actress Amber Heard, former wife of actor Johnny Depp, speaks after the end of the trial outside the High Court in London, Tuesday, July 28, ... American actress Amber Heard, former wife of actor Johnny Depp, speaks after the end of the trial outside the High Court in London, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Depp is suing News Group Newspapers over a story about his former wife, Heard, published in The Sun in 2018 which branded him a "wife beater" - a claim he denies. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

A staff member poses for photographs as the new commission by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei entitled "History of Bombs" which covers the floor and a stairc... A staff member poses for photographs as the new commission by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei entitled "History of Bombs" which covers the floor and a staircase is showcased in the Atrium at the Imperial War Museum in London, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The museum reopens to visitors on Saturday, Aug. 1 as the British government continue to relax their coronavirus restrictions, and will feature the new site-specific artwork that covers over 1,000 square feet and forms part of their Refugees season. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Sunflowers grow in a field near Mamming, Germany, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Sunflowers grow in a field near Mamming, Germany, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Mannequin heads wear face masks in a display outside a shop in Sarajevo, Bosnia's main street on Monday, July 27, 2020. The regional World Health Orga... Mannequin heads wear face masks in a display outside a shop in Sarajevo, Bosnia's main street on Monday, July 27, 2020. The regional World Health Organization office in Bosnia expressed its concern with recent reports that medical institutions around the country are close to maximum capacity as recent spike in COVID-19 infections are reaching record levels. (AP Photo/Eldar Emric)

Patients suspected of having the coronavirus lie in beds set up in the hall of the Consul restaurant that was converted into a clinic in Bishkek, Kyrg... Patients suspected of having the coronavirus lie in beds set up in the hall of the Consul restaurant that was converted into a clinic in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. The restaurant in the center of the capital was converted into a night-time clinic to support the country's health care system, struggling with the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin)

JULY 24 - 30, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Anne-Marie Belgrave in London.

