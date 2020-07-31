  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

By  Associated Press
2020/07/31 17:57
Patients suspected of having the coronavirus lie in beds set up in the hall of the Consul restaurant that was converted into a clinic in Bishkek, Kyrg...
Mannequin heads wear face masks in a display outside a shop in Sarajevo, Bosnia's main street on Monday, July 27, 2020. The regional World Health Orga...
Sunflowers grow in a field near Mamming, Germany, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
A staff member poses for photographs as the new commission by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei entitled "History of Bombs" which covers the floor and a stairc...
American actress Amber Heard, former wife of actor Johnny Depp, speaks after the end of the trial outside the High Court in London, Tuesday, July 28, ...
People wearing face masks gather at the beach in Barbate, Cadiz province, south of Spain, on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Ministers are set to remove Spai...
Children wash sheep with soap before they are offered for sale for the upcoming Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha, on the beach in Dakar, Senegal Thursda...
People wearing face masks walk along Las Ramblas in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, July 27, 2020. Britain has put Spain back on its unsafe list and announc...
People sunbathe along the river Seine in Paris, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Concerns over a "second wave" of coronavirus infections brought on by returnin...
A child runs on a beach along the banks of the river Danube in Calarasi, southern Romania, Monday, July 27, 2020. Romania is registering more than 1,0...

JULY 24 - 30, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Anne-Marie Belgrave in London.

