Tropical depression S.W. of Taiwan could become tropical storm today

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau (CWB) predicts that a tropical depression that formed in the South China Sea on Friday (July 30) could intensify into a tropical storm within the next two days, while a low-pressure area southeast of the Philippines could affect Taiwan next week.

The CWB expects that Tropical Depression TD04 will track toward Hainan Island and Vietnam. If it strengthens into a tropical storm on Friday, it will mean the month of July will not go without a tropical cyclone for the first time in history.

According to the CWB, due to a strong high-pressure ridge over the Pacific this year, the probability of seeing the first July in history without a tropical storm has greatly increased.

It was beginning to look like the record was a sure thing until the tropical depression formed Friday. The CWB now says there is a strong chance that a tropical storm might form on the very last day of the month.

The weather bureau said that because the tropical system appears to be on a path to strike Hainan and Vietnam, it does not expect it to have much impact on Taiwan. In addition, the CWB said there is a low-pressure area to the southeast of the Philippines that could intensify into a tropical depression as soon as Saturday (Aug. 1) or Sunday (Aug. 2).

The CWB predicts that Taiwan could feel the effects of the tropical depression by Monday and Tuesday (Aug. 3 and 4). On those days, the CWB forecasts rain throughout the day in southern, central, and eastern Taiwan, as well as localized showers in northern and northeast Taiwan.