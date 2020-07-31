  1. Home
Tropical depression S.W. of Taiwan could become tropical storm today

CWB says low pressure area S.E. of Philippines could affect Taiwan next week

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/07/31 17:58
CWB map of tropical depression. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau (CWB) predicts that a tropical depression that formed in the South China Sea on Friday (July 30) could intensify into a tropical storm within the next two days, while a low-pressure area southeast of the Philippines could affect Taiwan next week.

The CWB expects that Tropical Depression TD04 will track toward Hainan Island and Vietnam. If it strengthens into a tropical storm on Friday, it will mean the month of July will not go without a tropical cyclone for the first time in history.

According to the CWB, due to a strong high-pressure ridge over the Pacific this year, the probability of seeing the first July in history without a tropical storm has greatly increased.

It was beginning to look like the record was a sure thing until the tropical depression formed Friday. The CWB now says there is a strong chance that a tropical storm might form on the very last day of the month.

The weather bureau said that because the tropical system appears to be on a path to strike Hainan and Vietnam, it does not expect it to have much impact on Taiwan. In addition, the CWB said there is a low-pressure area to the southeast of the Philippines that could intensify into a tropical depression as soon as Saturday (Aug. 1) or Sunday (Aug. 2).

The CWB predicts that Taiwan could feel the effects of the tropical depression by Monday and Tuesday (Aug. 3 and 4). On those days, the CWB forecasts rain throughout the day in southern, central, and eastern Taiwan, as well as localized showers in northern and northeast Taiwan.
tropical depression
tropical storm
tropical cyclone
typhoon

