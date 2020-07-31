  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Former Taiwan vice president worries about low COVID herd immunity

Chen Chien-jen fears second wave of infection, wants better treatment of migrant workers

  160
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/07/31 17:06
Former Vice President Chen Chien-jen. 

Former Vice President Chen Chien-jen.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) on Friday (July 31) listed the major challenges Taiwan would face if a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic takes place domestically, including the country's low herd immunity.

The former vice president urged the public to prepare in case of a sudden upsurge in domestic infections, during a conference on Taiwan's pandemic policies held at National Taiwan University (NTU) Friday morning. He advised every household to store sufficient face masks and keep up their hygiene habits, such as washing hands and taking temperatures on a regular basis.

Chen stressed that individuals will help protect other people by protecting themselves. He added that Taiwan's daily mask production is currently at 21 million per day, so there are enough supplies for everyone, reported CNA.

Addressing the potential second epidemic wave, Chen said he is most worried about the public's low herd immunity. He said the global pandemic situation has worsened and Taiwan needs to buy as much time as possible before a vaccine is developed.

Chen said he believes the only way to return life to normal is by creating a coronavirus vaccine. However, he also expressed concerns over the flu season in winter and said the national health system will be paralyzed once patients start piling up at hospitals.

Meanwhile, Chen also responded to last week's news that a Thai migrant worker tested positive for coronavirus after returning home from Taiwan. He said that society as a whole has not been taking good care of its migrant communities and that it is important to provide a better living environment for them, according to UDN.

Chen said he has faith in the decisions made by the government and health experts, including their reluctance to implement general virus testing. He said the risk of having false positive results is too great for Taiwan right now, especially since it has recorded a low number of infections, reported Heho.
Chen Chien-jen
Vice President
coronavirus
pandemic
herd immunity
immunity
COVID-19
migrant workers
general testing

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan faces five challenges in 'second half' of coronavirus pandemic: Scholar
Taiwan faces five challenges in 'second half' of coronavirus pandemic: Scholar
2020/07/30 22:09
Taiwan cancels 2020 diplomatic alternative military service due to pandemic
Taiwan cancels 2020 diplomatic alternative military service due to pandemic
2020/07/30 17:13
Academia Sinica epidemiologist estimates 300 to 600 asymptomatic carriers in Taiwan
Academia Sinica epidemiologist estimates 300 to 600 asymptomatic carriers in Taiwan
2020/07/30 15:49
Fed sees dim economic outlook as virus squeezes economy
Fed sees dim economic outlook as virus squeezes economy
2020/07/30 11:13
Taiwanese man detained for refusing to pay fines after breaking home quarantine
Taiwanese man detained for refusing to pay fines after breaking home quarantine
2020/07/30 11:00