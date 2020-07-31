  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

By  Associated Press
2020/07/31 12:04
A woman and child wearing protective face masks prepare to enter a decontamination chamber as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, ...
An empty parked bus burns on Belascoain Street in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Neither residents nor police at the scene knew how the blaze...
People who have tested positive for the new coronavirus are transferred to tents set up outside the Seguro Social hospital to continue their treatment...
A merry-go-round at a park is closed due to the coronavirus, in Montevideo, Uruguay, Sunday, July 26, 2020. As Latin America struggles to contain coro...
Demonstrators burn an effigy of Bolivia's interim President Jeanine Anez during a protest against the postponement of the upcoming presidential electi...
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, who is infected with COVID-19, wears a protective face mask as he talks with supporters during a Brazilian flag ret...
Members of the Bolivarian National Guarde explain proper mask use to non-compliant pedestrians and peddlers on a street of the Petare neighborhood of ...
Cinderblock homes fill the El Agustino shantytown as the financial district of San Isidro stands behind in Lima, Peru, Thursday, July 30, 2020. Peru w...
Inmates stand in the outdoor patio within Tacumbu jail, the largest prison in the country, in Asuncion, Paraguay, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Forty inma...
Pacaya volcano spews lava, viewed from San Vicente Pacaya, Guatemala, Saturday, July 25, 2020. According to a bulletin published by the Guatemalan Vul...
A couple wearing protective face masks walk through a decontamination chamber as a preventive measure against the spread of the new coronavirus, befor...

JULY 24-30, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photojournalist Jorge Saenz in Asuncion, Paraguay.

