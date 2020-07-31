AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

People who have tested positive for the new coronavirus are transferred to tents set up outside the Seguro Social hospital to continue their treatment... People who have tested positive for the new coronavirus are transferred to tents set up outside the Seguro Social hospital to continue their treatment, in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The Ecuadorian capital has experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases since the government started to reopen the economy last month. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)