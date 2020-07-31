  1. Home
AP PHOTOS: AP Week in Pictures, Asia

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/07/31 08:52
A woman takes a photo with a phone that has a United States flag themed cover outside the United States Consulate in Chengdu in southwest China's Sich...
A vendor waits for customers under behind bags of aquarium fish for sale at a market on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, July 27, 2020. Th...
A woman has her lunch on a sidewalk in Hong Kong, Thursday, July 30, 2020. Hong Kong's government on Thursday reversed its decision to impose a total ...
Supporters of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, react outside a court house in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. A Malaysian ...
Women wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the new coronavirus watch a mobile phone at the Gyeongbok Palace, one of South Korea's ...
Supporter of Thailand's monarchy lift a giant national flag during a gathering stating their concern over the country's pro-democracy movement which t...
Former Malaysia prime minister Najib Razak, centre, speaks to journalist before leaving the Kuala Lumpur High Court complex in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia,...
A woman waits for her turn as a medical worker collects the nasal swab sample of another for COVID-19 test at a government health center in Hyderabad,...
A restaurant employee looks at empty sits at a Chinese food court in Hong Kong, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Hong Kong has banned dining-in at restaurant...
People wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus sit spaced apart as they watch the film "Dolittle" at a movie theater in Beijing, Friday,...
A fan wearing a face masks to help protect against the spread of the new coronavirus cheers during the KBO league game between Doosan Bears and LG Twi...

July 24-30, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

