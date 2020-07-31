AP PHOTOS: AP Week in Pictures, Asia

A fan wearing a face masks to help protect against the spread of the new coronavirus cheers during the KBO league game between Doosan Bears and LG Twi... A fan wearing a face masks to help protect against the spread of the new coronavirus cheers during the KBO league game between Doosan Bears and LG Twins in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, July 27, 2020. Masked fans hopped, sang and shouted cheering slogans in baseball stadiums in South Korea on Sunday as authorities began bringing back spectators in professional sports games amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

People wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus sit spaced apart as they watch the film "Dolittle" at a movie theater in Beijing, Friday,... People wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus sit spaced apart as they watch the film "Dolittle" at a movie theater in Beijing, Friday, July 24, 2020. Beijing partially reopened movie theaters Friday as the threat from the coronavirus continues to recede in China's capital. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

A restaurant employee looks at empty sits at a Chinese food court in Hong Kong, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Hong Kong has banned dining-in at restaurant... A restaurant employee looks at empty sits at a Chinese food court in Hong Kong, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Hong Kong has banned dining-in at restaurants completely on Wednesday and make it mandatory to wear masks in all public places, as the city battles its worst coronavirus outbreak to date. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

A woman waits for her turn as a medical worker collects the nasal swab sample of another for COVID-19 test at a government health center in Hyderabad,... A woman waits for her turn as a medical worker collects the nasal swab sample of another for COVID-19 test at a government health center in Hyderabad, India, Monday, July 27, 2020. India is the third hardest-hit country by the pandemic in the world after the United States and Brazil. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Former Malaysia prime minister Najib Razak, centre, speaks to journalist before leaving the Kuala Lumpur High Court complex in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia,... Former Malaysia prime minister Najib Razak, centre, speaks to journalist before leaving the Kuala Lumpur High Court complex in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. The court has sentenced Najib to serve 12 years in prison after finding him guilty in the first of several corruption trials linked to the multibillion-dollar looting of a state investment fund that brought down his government two years ago. (Fazry Ismail/Pool Photo via AP)

Supporter of Thailand's monarchy lift a giant national flag during a gathering stating their concern over the country's pro-democracy movement which t... Supporter of Thailand's monarchy lift a giant national flag during a gathering stating their concern over the country's pro-democracy movement which they feel besmirches the royal institution in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, July 30, 2020. The demonstration was held at Democracy Monument, a traditional venue for protests of all political stripes that in recent weeks has hosted several larger pro-democracy, anti-government protests organized by students. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Women wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the new coronavirus watch a mobile phone at the Gyeongbok Palace, one of South Korea's ... Women wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the new coronavirus watch a mobile phone at the Gyeongbok Palace, one of South Korea's well-known landmarks, in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, July 25, 2020. South Korea reported newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, its first daily jump over 100 in nearly four months. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Supporters of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, react outside a court house in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. A Malaysian ... Supporters of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, react outside a court house in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. A Malaysian court pronounced former Prime Minister Najib guilty Tuesday in his first corruption trial over the multibillion-dollar looting of the 1MDB investment fund. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

A woman has her lunch on a sidewalk in Hong Kong, Thursday, July 30, 2020. Hong Kong's government on Thursday reversed its decision to impose a total ... A woman has her lunch on a sidewalk in Hong Kong, Thursday, July 30, 2020. Hong Kong's government on Thursday reversed its decision to impose a total ban on dining in at restaurants as part of anti-virus measures after blue-collar workers were seen taking their meals outdoors. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

A vendor waits for customers under behind bags of aquarium fish for sale at a market on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, July 27, 2020. Th... A vendor waits for customers under behind bags of aquarium fish for sale at a market on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, July 27, 2020. The world's most populous Muslim nation is the country with the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

A woman takes a photo with a phone that has a United States flag themed cover outside the United States Consulate in Chengdu in southwest China's Sich... A woman takes a photo with a phone that has a United States flag themed cover outside the United States Consulate in Chengdu in southwest China's Sichuan province on Sunday, July 26, 2020. China ordered the United States on Friday to close its consulate in the western city of Chengdu, ratcheting up a diplomatic conflict at a time when relations have sunk to their lowest level in decades. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

July 24-30, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com