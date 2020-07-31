Pirlo named coach of Juventus' under-23 team

TURIN, Italy (AP) — World Cup winner Andrea Pirlo was named coach of Juventus’ under-23 team, which plays in Serie C, on Thursday.

The announcement comes three years after the 41-year-old Pirlo ended his playing career and five years after he left Juventus for New York City FC.

Nicknamed “the maestro” for his passing skills, Pirlo helped Italy win the 2006 World Cup and also won Serie A six times — twice with AC Milan and four times with Juventus. He also won the Champions League twice with Milan.

Last month, Juventus’ under-23 team won the Serie C Italian Cup title.

