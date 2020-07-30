  1. Home
Baseball Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/07/30 22:01

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 3 1 .750 _ _ 3-1 W-2 0-0 3-1
Tampa Bay 4 2 .667 _ _ 4-2 L-1 4-1 0-1
Toronto 3 3 .500 1 1 3-3 L-1 0-1 3-2
Baltimore 2 2 .500 1 1 2-2 L-1 0-1 2-1
Boston 2 4 .333 2 2 2-4 W-1 1-4 1-0
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 4 1 .800 _ _ 4-1 W-3 2-0 2-1
Cleveland 4 2 .667 ½ _ 4-2 L-1 4-2 0-0
Detroit 4 2 .667 ½ _ 4-2 W-2 2-1 2-1
Chicago 2 4 .333 2 2-4 W-1 1-2 1-2
Kansas City 2 4 .333 2 2-4 L-2 0-0 2-4
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 3 3 .500 _ 1 3-3 L-2 3-3 0-0
Oakland 3 3 .500 _ _ 3-3 L-2 3-3 0-0
Texas 2 3 .400 ½ 2-3 W-1 2-3 0-0
Los Angeles 2 4 .333 1 2 2-4 L-1 1-1 1-3
Seattle 2 4 .333 1 2 2-4 W-1 0-0 2-4

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Miami 2 1 .667 _ _ 2-1 W-1 0-0 2-1
Atlanta 3 3 .500 ½ 1 3-3 W-1 1-0 2-3
New York 3 3 .500 ½ 1 3-3 L-1 1-3 2-0
Philadelphia 1 2 .333 1 1-2 L-1 1-2 0-0
Washington 2 4 .333 2 2-4 W-1 1-4 1-0
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 4 2 .667 _ _ 4-2 L-1 2-1 2-1
Milwaukee 3 3 .500 1 1 3-3 W-1 0-0 3-3
St. Louis 2 3 .400 2-3 L-3 2-1 0-2
Cincinnati 2 4 .333 2 2 2-4 W-1 2-4 0-0
Pittsburgh 2 4 .333 2 2 2-4 L-1 1-2 1-2
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Colorado 4 1 .800 _ _ 4-1 W-4 0-0 4-1
Los Angeles 4 2 .667 ½ _ 4-2 W-2 2-2 2-0
San Diego 4 2 .667 ½ _ 4-2 L-1 3-1 1-1
San Francisco 3 3 .500 1 3-3 W-1 1-1 2-2
Arizona 2 4 .333 2 2-4 L-1 0-0 2-4

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Wednesday's Games

Thursday's Games

Washington at Toronto, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Boston at N.Y. Mets, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, ppd.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston (Weber 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bauer 0-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0) at Baltimore (Milone 0-1), 7:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-0) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 0-0) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

Texas (Minor 0-1) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 0-1) at Seattle (Walker 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 3:07 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 6:37 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Wednesday's Games

Thursday's Games

Washington at Toronto, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Boston at N.Y. Mets, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, ppd.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

St. Louis (Flaherty 1-0) at Milwaukee (Anderson 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bauer 0-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Porcello 0-1) at Atlanta (Newcomb 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Miami (TBD), ppd.

San Diego (Richards 0-0) at Colorado (Gray 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 1-0), 8:15 p.m.

Texas (Minor 0-1) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 3:07 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, ppd.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 6:37 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 9:10 p.m.