All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|x-Toronto
|46
|18
|.719
|—
|6-4
|W-4
|23-9
|23-9
|30-10
|x-Boston
|43
|21
|.672
|3
|5-5
|W-1
|23-9
|20-12
|27-10
|x-Philadelphia
|39
|26
|.600
|7½
|5-5
|W-1
|29-2
|10-24
|26-16
|Brooklyn
|30
|34
|.469
|16
|5-5
|W-3
|18-14
|12-20
|20-21
|New York
|21
|45
|.318
|26
|4-6
|W-1
|11-22
|10-23
|15-28
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|x-Miami
|41
|24
|.631
|—
|6-4
|L-1
|27-5
|14-19
|28-10
|Orlando
|30
|35
|.462
|11
|6-4
|W-3
|16-15
|14-20
|19-18
|Washington
|24
|40
|.375
|16½
|4-6
|W-1
|16-16
|8-24
|17-23
|Charlotte
|23
|42
|.354
|18
|4-6
|W-1
|10-21
|13-21
|16-24
|Atlanta
|20
|47
|.299
|22
|4-6
|L-1
|14-20
|6-27
|11-32
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|x-Milwaukee
|53
|12
|.815
|—
|6-4
|L-3
|28-3
|25-9
|34-5
|x-Indiana
|39
|26
|.600
|14
|7-3
|L-1
|21-11
|18-15
|24-18
|Chicago
|22
|43
|.338
|31
|3-7
|W-1
|14-20
|8-23
|15-28
|Detroit
|20
|46
|.303
|33½
|1-9
|L-5
|11-22
|9-24
|12-31
|Cleveland
|19
|46
|.292
|34
|4-6
|L-1
|11-25
|8-21
|12-32
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|x-Houston
|40
|24
|.625
|—
|6-4
|W-1
|22-10
|18-14
|25-17
|Dallas
|40
|27
|.597
|1½
|6-4
|W-1
|19-15
|21-12
|25-15
|Memphis
|32
|33
|.492
|8½
|4-6
|L-1
|18-15
|14-18
|19-22
|New Orleans
|28
|36
|.438
|12
|5-5
|W-2
|13-19
|15-17
|17-25
|San Antonio
|27
|36
|.429
|12½
|5-5
|W-1
|16-14
|11-22
|15-21
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|x-Denver
|43
|22
|.662
|—
|5-5
|L-1
|25-8
|18-14
|26-13
|x-Utah
|41
|23
|.641
|1½
|5-5
|L-1
|21-10
|20-13
|21-16
|x-Oklahoma City
|40
|24
|.625
|2½
|8-2
|W-3
|20-13
|20-11
|25-15
|Portland
|29
|37
|.439
|14½
|4-6
|W-1
|18-14
|11-23
|16-26
|Minnesota
|19
|45
|.297
|23½
|3-7
|L-3
|8-24
|11-21
|9-30
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|x-L.A. Lakers
|49
|14
|.778
|—
|8-2
|L-1
|23-8
|26-6
|33-7
|x-L.A. Clippers
|44
|20
|.688
|5½
|7-3
|W-1
|25-7
|19-13
|27-14
|Sacramento
|28
|36
|.438
|21½
|7-3
|L-1
|14-17
|14-19
|20-20
|Phoenix
|26
|39
|.400
|24
|4-6
|L-1
|13-22
|13-17
|15-27
|Golden State
|15
|50
|.231
|35
|3-7
|L-1
|8-26
|7-24
|9-34
x-clinched playoff spot
No games scheduled.
Utah at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
Orlando at Brooklyn, 2:30 p.m.
Memphis at Portland, 4 p.m.
Phoenix at Washington, 4 p.m.
Boston at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.
Sacramento at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Houston at Dallas, 9 p.m.
Miami at Denver, 1 p.m.
Utah at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Toronto, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Portland at Boston, 3:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Memphis, 4 p.m.
Sacramento at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Dallas at Phoenix, 9 p.m.