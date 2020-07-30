  1. Home
  2. World

NBA Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/07/30 22:00

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
x-Toronto 46 18 .719 6-4 W-4 23-9 23-9 30-10
x-Boston 43 21 .672 3 5-5 W-1 23-9 20-12 27-10
x-Philadelphia 39 26 .600 5-5 W-1 29-2 10-24 26-16
Brooklyn 30 34 .469 16 5-5 W-3 18-14 12-20 20-21
New York 21 45 .318 26 4-6 W-1 11-22 10-23 15-28
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
x-Miami 41 24 .631 6-4 L-1 27-5 14-19 28-10
Orlando 30 35 .462 11 6-4 W-3 16-15 14-20 19-18
Washington 24 40 .375 16½ 4-6 W-1 16-16 8-24 17-23
Charlotte 23 42 .354 18 4-6 W-1 10-21 13-21 16-24
Atlanta 20 47 .299 22 4-6 L-1 14-20 6-27 11-32
Central Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
x-Milwaukee 53 12 .815 6-4 L-3 28-3 25-9 34-5
x-Indiana 39 26 .600 14 7-3 L-1 21-11 18-15 24-18
Chicago 22 43 .338 31 3-7 W-1 14-20 8-23 15-28
Detroit 20 46 .303 33½ 1-9 L-5 11-22 9-24 12-31
Cleveland 19 46 .292 34 4-6 L-1 11-25 8-21 12-32
WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
x-Houston 40 24 .625 6-4 W-1 22-10 18-14 25-17
Dallas 40 27 .597 6-4 W-1 19-15 21-12 25-15
Memphis 32 33 .492 4-6 L-1 18-15 14-18 19-22
New Orleans 28 36 .438 12 5-5 W-2 13-19 15-17 17-25
San Antonio 27 36 .429 12½ 5-5 W-1 16-14 11-22 15-21
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
x-Denver 43 22 .662 5-5 L-1 25-8 18-14 26-13
x-Utah 41 23 .641 5-5 L-1 21-10 20-13 21-16
x-Oklahoma City 40 24 .625 8-2 W-3 20-13 20-11 25-15
Portland 29 37 .439 14½ 4-6 W-1 18-14 11-23 16-26
Minnesota 19 45 .297 23½ 3-7 L-3 8-24 11-21 9-30
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
x-L.A. Lakers 49 14 .778 8-2 L-1 23-8 26-6 33-7
x-L.A. Clippers 44 20 .688 7-3 W-1 25-7 19-13 27-14
Sacramento 28 36 .438 21½ 7-3 L-1 14-17 14-19 20-20
Phoenix 26 39 .400 24 4-6 L-1 13-22 13-17 15-27
Golden State 15 50 .231 35 3-7 L-1 8-26 7-24 9-34

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday's Games

Utah at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Orlando at Brooklyn, 2:30 p.m.

Memphis at Portland, 4 p.m.

Phoenix at Washington, 4 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.

Sacramento at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Houston at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Miami at Denver, 1 p.m.

Utah at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Toronto, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Portland at Boston, 3:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Memphis, 4 p.m.

Sacramento at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 9 p.m.