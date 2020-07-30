  1. Home
American League Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/07/30 22:01

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 3 1 .750 _
Tampa Bay 4 2 .667 _
Toronto 3 3 .500 1
Baltimore 2 2 .500 1
Boston 2 4 .333 2
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 4 1 .800 _
Cleveland 4 2 .667 ½
Detroit 4 2 .667 ½
Chicago 2 4 .333
Kansas City 2 4 .333
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 3 3 .500 _
Oakland 3 3 .500 _
Texas 2 3 .400 ½
Los Angeles 2 4 .333 1
Seattle 2 4 .333 1

___

Wednesday's Games

Colorado 5, Oakland 1

Texas 7, Arizona 4

Chicago White Sox 4, Cleveland 0

Washington 4, Toronto 0, 10 innings

Detroit 5, Kansas City 4

Atlanta 7, Tampa Bay 4

N.Y. Yankees 9, Baltimore 3

Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 5

Minnesota 3, St. Louis 0

L.A. Dodgers 4, Houston 2, 13 innings

Seattle 10, L.A. Angels 7

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Miami at Baltimore, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Washington at Toronto, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Boston at N.Y. Mets, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, ppd.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston (Weber 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bauer 0-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0) at Baltimore (Milone 0-1), 7:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-0) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 0-0) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

Texas (Minor 0-1) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 0-1) at Seattle (Walker 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 3:07 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 6:37 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 9:10 p.m.