American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|3
|1
|.750
|_
|Tampa Bay
|4
|2
|.667
|_
|Toronto
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Baltimore
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Boston
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|4
|1
|.800
|_
|Cleveland
|4
|2
|.667
|½
|Detroit
|4
|2
|.667
|½
|Chicago
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
|Kansas City
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|3
|3
|.500
|_
|Oakland
|3
|3
|.500
|_
|Texas
|2
|3
|.400
|½
|Los Angeles
|2
|4
|.333
|1
|Seattle
|2
|4
|.333
|1
___
Colorado 5, Oakland 1
Texas 7, Arizona 4
Chicago White Sox 4, Cleveland 0
Washington 4, Toronto 0, 10 innings
Detroit 5, Kansas City 4
Atlanta 7, Tampa Bay 4
N.Y. Yankees 9, Baltimore 3
Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 5
Minnesota 3, St. Louis 0
L.A. Dodgers 4, Houston 2, 13 innings
Seattle 10, L.A. Angels 7
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Miami at Baltimore, ppd.
Washington at Toronto, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Mets, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
Boston (Weber 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bauer 0-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0) at Baltimore (Milone 0-1), 7:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-0) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 0-0) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:10 p.m.
Texas (Minor 0-1) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 0-1) at Seattle (Walker 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 3:07 p.m., 1st game
Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 6:37 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 9:10 p.m.