WNBA Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/07/30 22:10

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Chicago 2 0 1.000
Washington 2 0 1.000
Atlanta 1 1 .500 1
Indiana 1 1 .500 1
Connecticut 0 2 .000 2
New York 0 2 .000 2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 2 0 1.000
Las Vegas 1 1 .500 1
Minnesota 1 1 .500 1
Dallas 1 1 .500 1
Los Angeles 1 1 .500 1
Phoenix 0 2 .000 2

___

Wednesday's Games

Indiana 106, Phoenix 100

Dallas 93, New York 80

Las Vegas 100, Atlanta 70

Thursday's Games

Seattle at Washington, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Connecticut at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

New York at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Las Vegas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Minnesota at Connecticut, 4 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Phoenix at New York, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

Dallas at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.