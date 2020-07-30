WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Washington
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Atlanta
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Connecticut
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|New York
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Las Vegas
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Dallas
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Los Angeles
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Phoenix
|0
|2
|.000
|2
___
Indiana 106, Phoenix 100
Dallas 93, New York 80
Las Vegas 100, Atlanta 70
Seattle at Washington, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Connecticut at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
New York at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Las Vegas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Connecticut, 4 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at New York, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
Dallas at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.