NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|z-Boston
|70
|44
|14
|12
|100
|227
|174
|22-4-9
|22-10-3
|14-6-3
|x-Tampa Bay
|70
|43
|21
|6
|92
|245
|195
|22-10-2
|21-11-4
|18-5-1
|y-Washington
|69
|41
|20
|8
|90
|240
|215
|18-10-5
|23-10-3
|11-12-2
|x-Philadelphia
|69
|41
|21
|7
|89
|232
|196
|25-6-4
|16-15-3
|16-4-4
|x-Pittsburgh
|69
|40
|23
|6
|86
|224
|196
|23-8-4
|17-15-2
|8-6-3
|x-Carolina
|68
|38
|25
|5
|81
|222
|193
|19-12-2
|19-13-3
|8-12-1
|x-Toronto
|70
|36
|25
|9
|81
|238
|227
|18-9-7
|18-16-2
|12-8-2
|x-Columbus
|70
|33
|22
|15
|81
|180
|187
|20-12-4
|13-10-11
|10-7-5
|x-N.Y. Islanders
|68
|35
|23
|10
|80
|192
|193
|20-9-6
|15-14-4
|11-7-4
|x-N.Y. Rangers
|70
|37
|28
|5
|79
|234
|222
|18-16-2
|19-12-3
|14-8-0
|x-Florida
|69
|35
|26
|8
|78
|231
|228
|17-14-4
|18-12-4
|11-8-2
|x-Montreal
|71
|31
|31
|9
|71
|212
|221
|14-17-6
|17-14-3
|9-13-2
|Buffalo
|69
|30
|31
|8
|68
|195
|217
|20-11-4
|10-20-4
|10-12-2
|New Jersey
|69
|28
|29
|12
|68
|189
|230
|13-11-10
|15-18-2
|9-10-2
|Ottawa
|71
|25
|34
|12
|62
|191
|243
|18-13-6
|7-21-6
|9-9-5
|Detroit
|71
|17
|49
|5
|39
|145
|267
|12-23-2
|5-26-3
|9-13-1
|z-St. Louis
|71
|42
|19
|10
|94
|225
|193
|23-7-5
|19-12-5
|15-7-2
|x-Colorado
|70
|42
|20
|8
|92
|237
|191
|18-9-6
|24-11-2
|10-8-2
|y-Vegas
|71
|39
|24
|8
|86
|227
|211
|22-11-4
|17-13-4
|15-6-2
|x-Edmonton
|71
|37
|25
|9
|83
|225
|217
|17-11-6
|20-14-3
|11-9-4
|x-Dallas
|69
|37
|24
|8
|82
|180
|177
|19-12-3
|18-12-5
|12-9-3
|x-Winnipeg
|71
|37
|28
|6
|80
|216
|203
|20-14-3
|17-14-3
|11-6-4
|x-Calgary
|70
|36
|27
|7
|79
|210
|215
|16-13-4
|20-14-3
|13-10-1
|x-Nashville
|69
|35
|26
|8
|78
|215
|217
|17-14-4
|18-12-4
|12-7-1
|x-Vancouver
|69
|36
|27
|6
|78
|228
|217
|22-9-4
|14-18-2
|11-8-1
|x-Minnesota
|69
|35
|27
|7
|77
|220
|220
|19-11-5
|16-16-2
|8-10-1
|x-Arizona
|70
|33
|29
|8
|74
|195
|187
|17-12-4
|16-17-4
|11-8-4
|x-Chicago
|70
|32
|30
|8
|72
|212
|218
|16-14-4
|16-16-4
|7-12-3
|Anaheim
|71
|29
|33
|9
|67
|187
|226
|16-15-5
|13-18-4
|9-10-2
|Los Angeles
|70
|29
|35
|6
|64
|178
|212
|19-13-2
|10-22-4
|10-13-1
|San Jose
|70
|29
|36
|5
|63
|182
|226
|17-17-2
|12-19-3
|11-11-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
N.Y. Rangers vs. Carolina at Scotiabank Arena, 12 p.m.
Chicago at Edmonton, 3 p.m.
Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders at Scotiabank Arena, 4 p.m.
Montreal vs. Pittsburgh at Scotiabank Arena, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg vs. Calgary at Rogers Place, 10:30 p.m.
Arizona vs. Nashville at Rogers Place, 2 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Boston at Scotiabank Arena, 3 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Colorado at Rogers Place, 6:30 p.m.
Columbus at Toronto, 8 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Vancouver at Rogers Place, 10:30 p.m.