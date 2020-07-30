England win toss, bowling first at Ireland in ODI

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — England won the toss and was bowling against Ireland on Thursday in the first of three one-day cricket internationals over the next six days at the Rose Bowl.

To maintain bio-security precautions, England is operating separate test and ODI teams, so World Cup winners Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler were not available after playing in the test series win over the West Indies.

England's squad still featured eight World Cup winners, including captain Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, James Vince and Adil Rashid.

Morgan said Joe Denly was injured in training on Wednesday and unavailable.

The pandemic has cost Ireland fixtures against Zimbabwe, New Zealand and Pakistan. Its first international of the year featured debuts for middle-order batsman Harry Tector and bowling allrounder Curtis Campher.

___

Lineups:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Eoin Morgan (captain), Sam Billings, Tom Banton, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andy Balbirnie (captain), Harry Tector, Kevin O’Brien, Lorcan Tucker, Simi Singh, Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young.

___

