Criminal case opened against FIFA president Gianni Infantino

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 file photo, FIFA president Gianni Infantino speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House i... FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 file photo, FIFA president Gianni Infantino speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Soccer governing body FIFA says its $1.5 billion coronavirus relief plan to revive the sport and help national associations stay afloat comes with “strict compliance and audit requirements.” “This relief plan is a great example of football’s solidarity and commitment in such unprecedented times,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said Wednesday, July 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, file)

GENEVA (AP) — A criminal case against FIFA president Gianni Infantino was opened Thursday by a special prosecutor.

The case is connected to a meeting Infantino had with the Swiss attorney general.

The special prosecutor, Stefan Keller, closed an investigation into two complaints involving Infantino and attorney general Michael Lauber after turning up “elements that make up reprehensible behavior.”

Lauber announced his resignation last week.

Keller opened a criminal case against Infantino as well as Valais prosecutor Rinaldo Arnold, and has sought authorization to open a legal case against Lauber, too, according to a statement from the Swiss authority overseeing the federal prosecutors office.

