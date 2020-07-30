Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, July 30, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Decreasing clouds;82;74;Some sun, pleasant;83;75;SSW;7;83%;67%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;107;92;Hazy sun and hot;112;94;NNE;8;35%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;107;78;Hazy and very warm;102;77;W;16;33%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;86;73;Hazy sunshine;89;70;S;9;53%;0%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny, nice;76;59;Mostly sunny, warm;85;68;E;11;52%;7%;6

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sunshine;72;54;A shower in the p.m.;70;54;NE;7;62%;82%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouding up;99;75;Hazy sun;89;69;W;14;31%;2%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, nice;74;57;Partly sunny;84;60;NNE;9;43%;16%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Increasing clouds;70;56;Mostly sunny, warmer;83;63;ENE;7;58%;3%;5

Athens, Greece;Sunny and very warm;97;79;Sunny and hot;99;76;W;9;28%;0%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy;60;53;Becoming cloudy;60;53;NE;12;62%;66%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very hot;123;89;Hazy sun and hot;119;85;NW;11;12%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Some sun, a shower;87;74;Mostly cloudy;94;74;SSW;6;65%;44%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;81;69;A t-storm in spots;82;70;SW;8;76%;69%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;82;WSW;9;66%;60%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, humid;86;75;Mostly sunny, humid;86;75;WSW;8;70%;0%;9

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;91;77;A t-storm or two;91;75;ESE;6;57%;70%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Hot with sunshine;95;70;Partly sunny and hot;95;68;ENE;5;52%;29%;8

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;73;55;Partly sunny;78;57;NE;7;46%;11%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Some sun, pleasant;67;50;Periods of sun;67;47;SE;8;67%;44%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;83;56;Winds subsiding;78;56;SE;14;42%;2%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;88;62;Mostly sunny;89;62;NNE;7;38%;8%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Partial sunshine;81;61;Mostly sunny;90;68;SE;5;47%;8%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and very hot;97;69;A stray thunderstorm;97;66;ENE;4;48%;48%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;90;66;Mostly sunny;90;64;NNW;6;39%;15%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sun;58;41;Sun and some clouds;58;44;ENE;4;78%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Some sun, pleasant;84;67;Mostly sunny;85;68;ENE;7;32%;13%;10

Busan, South Korea;Spotty showers;82;75;High clouds;87;74;WSW;7;73%;33%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and hot;102;77;Hot with hazy sun;102;76;N;8;31%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;65;48;Mostly sunny;66;48;SSE;5;78%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;80;67;A shower or t-storm;82;67;S;4;65%;68%;13

Chennai, India;A t-storm around;97;79;A t-storm around;94;79;SW;7;69%;71%;6

Chicago, United States;Not as warm;78;70;Sun and clouds;78;68;N;10;59%;26%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;87;80;Thunderstorms;86;80;SSW;10;79%;89%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;A passing shower;64;54;Some sun and nice;71;55;NNW;8;67%;5%;6

Dakar, Senegal;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;80;A t-storm in spots;86;80;SSW;11;80%;67%;8

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;97;79;A shower or t-storm;91;72;N;9;62%;57%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Rain and drizzle;84;72;Clouds and sun;85;70;SSE;14;63%;16%;7

Delhi, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;80;A t-storm in spots;91;80;SSE;4;80%;77%;5

Denver, United States;Not as warm;82;58;A t-storm in spots;86;60;SSW;6;42%;47%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;92;81;A t-storm in spots;94;82;S;6;71%;56%;6

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny, nice;85;68;Mostly cloudy;87;67;SSE;5;56%;3%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Warmer with some sun;71;59;Some sun, a shower;72;54;WSW;9;77%;66%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;102;70;Hazy sun and warm;96;68;NE;8;16%;12%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, humid;83;72;Humid with some sun;85;74;WSW;5;80%;1%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;Variable clouds;96;78;A t-storm in spots;92;80;S;6;66%;66%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and beautiful;74;47;Plenty of sunshine;71;44;ESE;8;30%;1%;7

Havana, Cuba;A shower or t-storm;88;79;Sunshine and nice;88;79;NE;11;72%;44%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;65;52;Spotty showers;69;52;N;10;74%;66%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;91;78;A t-storm or two;88;76;SW;11;81%;90%;6

Hong Kong, China;A morning t-storm;90;81;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;80;E;14;79%;84%;6

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;87;76;Mostly sunny;86;75;ENE;16;53%;32%;12

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;92;73;A t-storm around;86;74;W;6;73%;73%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;More clouds than sun;93;77;A t-storm in spots;93;75;ENE;11;66%;68%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and pleasant;85;71;Humid with sunshine;86;69;ENE;9;64%;0%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;88;72;Hazy sunshine;91;71;NE;6;55%;13%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Warm with sunshine;100;88;Hazy sunshine;99;89;S;9;56%;25%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;69;41;Hazy sunshine;70;41;S;5;26%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;105;69;Hazy and hot;96;67;N;7;29%;41%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy;93;83;Hazy sun;95;85;SSW;9;61%;36%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers and t-storms;79;70;Afternoon t-storms;79;69;SSW;4;88%;95%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Increasing clouds;92;79;Mostly cloudy;94;76;S;11;46%;66%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. t-storm;82;59;Partly sunny, nice;73;55;NW;8;50%;27%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;92;81;Rain and a t-storm;89;81;E;11;73%;80%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Variable cloudiness;87;68;Mostly sunny;87;67;WSW;7;58%;9%;10

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;93;82;Thunderstorm;94;81;S;7;78%;74%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Mostly cloudy;93;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;76;SE;5;80%;81%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny, nice and warm;64;28;Sunny and pleasant;64;27;ESE;6;20%;3%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;85;74;Cloudy with a shower;82;75;SSW;7;77%;56%;4

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;63;58;Partly sunny;62;58;SSW;5;76%;2%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and pleasant;87;62;Mostly sunny;87;66;N;7;58%;0%;10

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;81;63;Increasing clouds;90;63;SW;11;42%;9%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;90;66;Mostly sunny and hot;93;68;S;6;40%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Variable clouds;78;70;Turning sunny, nice;78;69;SSW;7;72%;4%;8

Madrid, Spain;Very hot;101;70;Sunshine, very hot;101;70;WSW;5;25%;0%;10

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;87;82;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;83;WSW;11;69%;79%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Plenty of sun;95;73;Plenty of sunshine;95;75;NNE;3;51%;4%;10

Manila, Philippines;Rain and a t-storm;86;78;A couple of t-storms;86;78;E;6;84%;87%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Partial sunshine;57;39;Partly sunny;62;48;N;6;61%;1%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;76;58;Showers and t-storms;74;57;S;5;62%;73%;12

Miami, United States;A stray thunderstorm;90;82;A t-storm in spots;90;79;NE;11;65%;76%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;71;52;Spotty showers;68;52;WNW;8;67%;73%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;83;77;A shower;83;77;SSW;12;76%;67%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;57;41;Clearing;57;41;E;5;81%;0%;3

Montreal, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;80;66;A shower in the a.m.;82;67;WNW;1;59%;60%;8

Moscow, Russia;Not as warm;72;56;An afternoon shower;67;55;W;10;59%;69%;6

Mumbai, India;Showers and t-storms;86;78;Showers and t-storms;87;78;SSW;6;84%;85%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;75;55;Some sun, pleasant;74;55;SSE;7;67%;55%;8

New York, United States;Partly sunny and hot;92;74;Showers and t-storms;84;72;SW;6;70%;69%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;103;74;Sunshine, very hot;105;72;W;8;34%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little a.m. rain;69;50;A shower in the p.m.;67;54;ESE;7;66%;80%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;A t-storm in spots;87;76;A p.m. t-storm;89;75;SW;7;76%;69%;11

Oslo, Norway;Pleasant and warmer;71;54;Partly sunny;74;55;SE;4;57%;12%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;80;60;A shower in the a.m.;83;61;NNW;8;59%;59%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Nice with some sun;82;76;Brief a.m. showers;83;77;ESE;12;77%;88%;5

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;88;77;A shower or t-storm;88;77;NNW;6;76%;66%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;90;73;Afternoon showers;90;74;ESE;4;76%;90%;10

Paris, France;Mostly sunny, warm;90;65;Very hot;102;66;SSW;7;32%;7%;7

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;70;51;A morning shower;66;46;SSE;7;73%;43%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;93;81;A t-storm or two;93;81;WSW;12;71%;75%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;84;72;Breezy with some sun;84;71;SE;20;72%;44%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Rain and wind;91;77;Rain and a t-storm;91;77;E;8;67%;75%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny;83;58;Sun and some clouds;83;57;NE;5;30%;12%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;87;69;A thunderstorm;88;73;S;5;70%;85%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;71;48;Nice with some sun;72;47;S;9;43%;25%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;83;70;Partly sunny, humid;85;70;W;8;76%;1%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;83;71;A little a.m. rain;83;72;SE;10;70%;87%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;56;51;Morning rain, cloudy;55;52;NNE;9;84%;95%;1

Riga, Latvia;Showers, not as warm;65;55;Spotty showers;68;58;NNW;8;82%;65%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Showers;70;65;A morning shower;73;64;ENE;8;69%;62%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;115;92;Mainly cloudy, hot;117;90;ENE;10;8%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Sunny and hot;98;70;Very hot;100;69;WSW;7;38%;1%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A shower or two;67;56;Decreasing clouds;66;53;N;7;76%;37%;3

San Francisco, United States;Clouds break;68;56;Sunshine, pleasant;69;57;WSW;13;65%;3%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;84;64;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;62;ENE;8;57%;60%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Wind and rain;84;80;Spotty showers;88;78;ESE;14;80%;81%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;80;67;Some sun, a t-storm;82;66;NNW;4;80%;59%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Rather cloudy;75;56;A p.m. t-storm;74;56;NE;8;73%;81%;11

Santiago, Chile;Cooler;60;40;Periods of sun;66;45;WSW;3;49%;1%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Wind and rain;86;75;Rain and a t-storm;85;73;ENE;11;85%;85%;3

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny;85;59;Sunny and pleasant;85;59;NNW;6;55%;0%;10

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;85;63;Clouds and sun, nice;82;59;SSW;7;54%;6%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Showers around;84;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;74;SW;5;78%;83%;9

Shanghai, China;Warm with some sun;95;82;Cloudy and hot;93;82;SSE;13;67%;19%;7

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;90;81;Showers around;87;82;SSE;8;78%;72%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunshine;91;62;A t-storm in spots;91;64;W;6;50%;51%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Showers and t-storms;88;77;Spotty showers;87;78;E;13;70%;82%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;72;57;Partial sunshine;70;52;N;9;66%;11%;5

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;63;50;Partly sunny;61;44;NW;9;63%;0%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Some sun, a shower;91;84;Partly sunny and hot;100;82;SE;14;51%;2%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers;64;55;A passing shower;69;57;NE;9;78%;60%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, warm;97;70;Not as warm;87;69;E;7;34%;4%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;A t-storm in spots;89;65;Partly sunny;86;67;ENE;9;53%;23%;9

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny and hot;104;72;Not as warm;93;73;SSE;7;31%;48%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and very warm;94;78;Sunny and nice;90;78;SW;8;54%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very hot;100;74;Sunny and very hot;102;74;SE;6;40%;3%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Cloudy;79;72;A morning shower;84;73;SSE;6;82%;82%;4

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;78;64;Sunshine and nice;78;63;N;5;72%;4%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;88;73;Sunny and nice;89;73;E;7;55%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and hot;99;73;Sunny and hot;101;75;S;8;24%;0%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Nice with some sun;79;50;A p.m. t-storm;80;52;E;6;54%;71%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny and very warm;87;65;Partly sunny;82;59;ESE;5;45%;16%;7

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;87;63;Partly sunny;89;63;NNE;6;41%;12%;8

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sun;95;78;A thunderstorm;93;76;WNW;5;67%;94%;13

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;68;52;Spotty showers;67;53;WSW;9;71%;71%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Nice with some sun;76;54;Sun and some clouds;76;55;NW;12;50%;11%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, breezy;59;50;Mostly cloudy;58;47;NE;9;73%;6%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;A t-storm or two;91;77;WSW;6;81%;84%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;91;66;Mostly sunny, nice;86;65;NE;4;39%;16%;10

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather