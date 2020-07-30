5 Things to Know for Today

Muslim pilgrims enter Namira Mosque in Arafat, as they wear masks and keep social distance to protect themselves against coronavirus, during the annua... Muslim pilgrims enter Namira Mosque in Arafat, as they wear masks and keep social distance to protect themselves against coronavirus, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, July 30, 2020. (AP Photo)

A mourner pauses by the casket of Rep. John Lewis lying in repose at the state capital, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Atlanta. Lewis, who carried the s... A mourner pauses by the casket of Rep. John Lewis lying in repose at the state capital, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Atlanta. Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress, died Friday, July 17, 2020. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden gestures while referencing President Donald Trump at a campaign event at the William... Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden gestures while referencing President Donald Trump at a campaign event at the William "Hicks" Anderson Community Center in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, July 28, 2020.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

A demonstrator waves a U.S. flags in front of federal agents after tear gas is deployed during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield Un... A demonstrator waves a U.S. flags in front of federal agents after tear gas is deployed during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Kian Habib, center, and his wife Amanda Habib, center left, both of Boston, relax in a fountain with their son, front left, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in... Kian Habib, center, and his wife Amanda Habib, center left, both of Boston, relax in a fountain with their son, front left, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Boston. Temperatures were above 90 degrees in many locations in the state Tuesday. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. U.S.EXPECTED TO REPORT RECORD-BREAKING ECONOMIC PLUNGE

Having endured what was surely a record-shattering slump last quarter, the U.S. economy faces a dim outlook as a resurgent coronavirus intensifies doubts about any sustained recovery the rest of the year.

2. U.S. AGENTS IN PORTLAND PULL BACK

The Trump administration and Oregon leaders declared victory after it was announce U.S. agents guarding a federal courthouse during violent demonstrations in Portland will pull back, but it wasn’t clear the agreement will reduce tensions .

3. TRUMP VS. BIDEN: WHERE THEY STAND

President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, both promise sweeping progress over the next four years –- via starkly different paths.

4. JOHN LEWIS' FUNERAL SET FOR CHURCH MLK ONCE LED

When John Lewis is mourned, revered and celebrated at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, he returns to a sacred place in civil rights history.

5. PILGRIMS PRAY ON PEAK DAY OF HAJJ

Masked pilgrims have arrived at Mount Arafat, a desert hill near Islam’s holiest site, to pray and repent on the most important day of the hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia.