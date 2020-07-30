  1. Home
7-Eleven customer buys NT$10 newspaper, hits NT$10 million jackpot

FamilyMart customer wins NT$2 million Grand Prize after buying NT$20 beverage

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/07/30 18:06

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — One lucky 7-Eleven customer who bought a newspaper came away with the NT$10 million (US$341,000) Special Prize of the May to June round of the receipt lottery, while another winner grabbed the prize after spending NT$20 on a beverage at a 7-Eleven.

The lucky winner of the NT$10 million Special Prize spent a measly NT$10 on a newspaper at a 7-Eleven in Pingtung City, according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF). The next lowest amount spent among the Special Prize winners was a FamilyMart customer in New Taipei City's Banqiao District, who bought a beverage for NT$20.

According to 7-Eleven, three customers won the Special Prize, three took home the Grand Prize, four were awarded the First Prize, and two attained the NT$1 million e-invoice prize. PX Mart reported one customer winning the Special Prize, one collecting the Grand Prize, and two capturing the e-invoice prize.

FamilyMart reported two took home the Special Prize, two grabbed the Grand Prize, five took the First Prize, and two garnered the NTS1 million award from the e-invoice system. In addition to its customer who struck it rich on a NT$20 drink, another customer won the Special Prize having spent NT$200 at a shop in Pingtung County.

As for the Grand Prize, a FamilyMart customer in Keelung hit the jackpot after spending NT$149 for fresh food. Most of the FamilyMart winners of the First Prize had purchased items such as drinks, frozen items, and fresh food in Tainan, Taipei, New Taipei, and Taichung, with one lucky customer in New Taipei spending only NT$25 on a drink.

The winning number for the NT$10 million Special Prize for the March-April edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 03016191. The winning number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize is 62474899.

The winning numbers for the First Prize are 33657726, 06142620, and 66429962. If all the digits on a receipt match any of the three sets of numbers mentioned in the right order, the prize is NT$200,000.

As for the additional prize, there is only one number this time around: 790. Holders of receipts with the last three digits matching this three-digit number will garner a NT$200 prize.

Special Prize

03016191

NT$10 million for matching all the digits from the above special prize winning number in the right order.

Grand Prize

62474899

NT$2 million for matching all the digits from the above grand prize winning number in the right order.

First Prize

33657726, 06142620, 66429962

NT$200,000 for matching all the digits from any of the above first prize winning numbers in the right order.

Second Prize

NT$40,000 for matching the last seven digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Third Prize

NT$10,000 for matching the last six digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Fourth Prize

NT$4,000 for matching the last five digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Fifth Prize

NT$1,000 for matching the last four digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Sixth Prize

NT$200 for matching the last three digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Additional
Sixth Prize

790

NT$200 for matching the last three digits of the Additional Sixth Prize winning number.

Regulations for
Prize Money
Claims
  1. In order to receive the prize money, a winner must fill out the form on the back of the uniform invoice and present this with his or her ID card at any of the four major convenience store chains, Simple Mart, PX Mart, or First Commercial Bank, Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, and the Agricultural Bank of Taiwan from 2020/08/06 to 2020/11/05. A winner need not collect the prize money in person. Such a person as is entrusted by a winner to collect his or her prize money should present his or her own ID card along with the winning person's ID card and the winning uniform invoice at the convenience store, Simple Mart, PX Mart, or bank in order to receive the prize money.
  2. If the uniform invoice receipt does not indicate the amount of the sale, the winner is not qualified to collect the prize money.
  3. If the buyer shown on the uniform invoice receipt is a government agency, state-run enterprise, public school, military unit or a business entity, the winner is not qualified to collect the prize money.
  4. For winners of the fourth, third, second, first, grand or special prize, 20% withholding tax is levied on the prize.
  5. Each invoice may win only one prize.
  6. For more details, please check the Uniform Invoice Award Regulations.
  7. If a winner has any questions about claiming the prize money, please call the Service Line: (02)2396-1651.

