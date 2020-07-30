7-Eleven customer buys NT$10 newspaper, hits NT$10 million jackpot

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — One lucky 7-Eleven customer who bought a newspaper came away with the NT$10 million (US$341,000) Special Prize of the May to June round of the receipt lottery, while another winner grabbed the prize after spending NT$20 on a beverage at a 7-Eleven.

The lucky winner of the NT$10 million Special Prize spent a measly NT$10 on a newspaper at a 7-Eleven in Pingtung City, according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF). The next lowest amount spent among the Special Prize winners was a FamilyMart customer in New Taipei City's Banqiao District, who bought a beverage for NT$20.

According to 7-Eleven, three customers won the Special Prize, three took home the Grand Prize, four were awarded the First Prize, and two attained the NT$1 million e-invoice prize. PX Mart reported one customer winning the Special Prize, one collecting the Grand Prize, and two capturing the e-invoice prize.

FamilyMart reported two took home the Special Prize, two grabbed the Grand Prize, five took the First Prize, and two garnered the NTS1 million award from the e-invoice system. In addition to its customer who struck it rich on a NT$20 drink, another customer won the Special Prize having spent NT$200 at a shop in Pingtung County.

As for the Grand Prize, a FamilyMart customer in Keelung hit the jackpot after spending NT$149 for fresh food. Most of the FamilyMart winners of the First Prize had purchased items such as drinks, frozen items, and fresh food in Tainan, Taipei, New Taipei, and Taichung, with one lucky customer in New Taipei spending only NT$25 on a drink.

The winning number for the NT$10 million Special Prize for the March-April edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 03016191. The winning number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize is 62474899.

The winning numbers for the First Prize are 33657726, 06142620, and 66429962. If all the digits on a receipt match any of the three sets of numbers mentioned in the right order, the prize is NT$200,000.

As for the additional prize, there is only one number this time around: 790. Holders of receipts with the last three digits matching this three-digit number will garner a NT$200 prize.