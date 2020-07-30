Taiwan donates funds to Japan for reconstruction after Kyushu floods

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan on Thursday (July 30) donated ¥3 million (US$28,500) to Japan for reconstruction work in the wake of the July floods on the island of Kyushu.

Taiwan’s representative in Tokyo, Frank Hsieh (謝長廷), handed over the donation to Tanizaki Yasuaki (谷崎泰明), the president of the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association, CNA reported.

Hsieh expressed his sympathy for the victims of the flooding, echoing sentiments tweeted by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in early July. At the time, Japanese Premier Abe Shinzo thanked the president in a Chinese-language tweet.

On Thursday, Tanizaki told Hsieh the people of Japan were grateful for the sympathy, the donations, and the practical assistance from Taiwan. He also presented his wishes for a rapid recovery for former President Lee Teng-hui (李登輝), 97, a frequent visitor to Japan.

News media revealed Wednesday (July 29) that Lee had been treated at the Veterans General Hospital for pneumonia, indicating his condition was serious. President Tsai and other Taiwanese government leaders visited him during the day.