Scholar says Beijing eager to take Taiwan preemptively in case of conflict with US

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A political science scholar has said that China is eager to take Taiwan and turn it into a submarine base as a precaution as tensions between Beijing and Washington continue to rise, according to a BBC report.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s recent speech at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library in Southern California is a proclamation of the start of a new cold war, the report said. He announced a new approach in engaging with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP): "Distrust and verify.”

He stated, "If we bend the knee now, our children's children may be at the mercy of the CCP, whose actions are the primary challenge to the free world."

Pompeo’s remark comes after the State Department ordered China to shutter its consulate in Houston, accusing the diplomatic office of being "a hub of spying and IP theft." China then retaliated by closing the U.S. consulate in the Chinese city of Chengdu.

Many are worried that an intense war between the two superpowers could break out at any time. Political science scholar Wu Qiang (吳強) said that as the potential of a war between China and the U.S. grows, the possibilities of small-scale conflicts breaking out in the South China Sea increases as well, BBC reported.

However, he warned that the real danger in a conflict between the two countries lies with Taiwan.

Wu was quoted as saying that Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that he would like to see the unification of China and Taiwan during his third term, which is why China has scrambled to push through the new national security law for Hong Kong.

The scholar continued to say, “To Beijing, only when it can take Taiwan and turn it into a submarine base, can it really have the ability to go against the U.S. Therefore, the tenser the relationship between China and the U.S. becomes, the more hurried China wants to take Taiwan.”

Xia Ming (夏明), a political science professor at the City University of New York, said the most likely flashpoints for a war between the two superpowers vary depending on which country's perspective one is taking into consideration. The U.S. may prefer fighting in the South China Sea as its military has air and sea advantages there.

As for China, it might choose the Taiwan Strait as “the one China principle” would give Beijing more legitimacy to take up arms. “The prospects of an intense war between China and the U.S. are increasing, and the war would not only be fought between the two countries; it would be a world war, which is very dangerous,” Xia added.