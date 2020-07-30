Taiwan’s Gogoro, Re-Think beach cleaning event collects over 7,800 kgs of trash

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A summer beach clean-up event organized by electric scooter maker Gogoro and environmental group Re-Think collected 7,825 kgs of trash from five different beaches around the country over a nine-day period beginning on July 18 and ending on July 26.

The clean-ups were held at five beach areas: Dingliao in New Taipei City, Guanyin in Taoyuan, Shengang in Changhua, Qixingtan in Hualien, and Zhuanxikou in Yilan. The first beach cleaning took place on July 18 at Dingliao (頂寮), where participants picked up garbage over a 43,639 square meter area, according to a Re-Think Facebook post.

The following day on July 19, volunteers made their way to Guanyin (觀音) where they covered a massive beach area of 229,227 square meters, picking up things like glass bottles, fishing nets, plastic lunch boxes, and PET bottles. On July 21, people met up at Changhua’s Shengang (伸港) and gave 15,691 square meters of beach a much-needed facelift.

The next cleaning was held out east on July 25 at Hualien’s Qixingtan (七星潭), spanning 57,266 square meters of beach, resulting in 349 kgs of garbage being cleared away. The final cleanup was organized at Yilan’s Zhuanxikou (竹安溪口) the following day and covered 44,085 square meters, where 1325.5 kgs of rubbish were cleared from the sand.

In total, 2,257 people participated in the clean-ups, which covered in total around 389,910 square meters of beach — roughly equivalent to 56 soccer fields, according to UDN.