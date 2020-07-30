Kerry Logistics Receives "Most Honored Companies" Accolade from Institutional Investor for the Fifth Consecutive Year

HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - 30 July 2020 - Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics'; Stock Code 0636.HK) has received the "Most Honored Companies" accolade in Institutional Investor's annual All-Asia Executive Team ranking for the fifth year running, in addition to placing in the top three in six categories under the Transportation sector.

Among the 41 companies in the sector, Kerry Logistics and its key executives ranked in the top three in the following categories, based on votes from buy-side analysts, money managers, and sell-side researchers at securities firms and financial institutions across the globe:

Most Honored Company

Best CEO -- William Ma

Best CFO -- Ellis Cheng

Best Investor Relations Professional -- Iris Tsang

Best Investor Relations Team

Best Investor Relations Program

Best ESG SRI Metrics

William Ma, Group Managing Director of Kerry Logistics, said, "We are delighted to be honoured again for our dedicated efforts in maintaining a proactive investor relations strategy. As the global pandemic brings disruptions and uncertainties to our everyday lives, we believe it is more important than ever for us to provide transparency and support bilateral communication with the investor community. We place high priority in keeping our shareholders and investors abreast of Kerry Logistics' latest corporate development, as well as our resilience and adaptability to changing conditions. Once again, we would like to thank Institutional Investor for the recognition and reaffirm our commitment to upholding global standards and adopting international best practices in investor relations."

Kerry Logistics has been named one of the "Most Honored Companies" since 2016. The 2020 All-Asia Executive Team ranking was based on the votes from 1,921 portfolio managers and buy-side analysts, and 611 sell-side analysts. For the Best Investor Relations Program category, companies were evaluated on nine performance attributes, namely, accessibility, strategy, IR team is well informed, productivity of NDR/conferences/calls, responsiveness, business & market knowledge, consistency & granularity, ESG information and timeliness.





About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics is an Asia-based, global 3PL with the strongest network in Asia. Its core competency is providing highly customised solutions to multinational corporations and international brands to enhance their supply chain efficiency, reduce overall costs and improve response time to market. Kerry Logistics has a network covering 55 countries and territories, and is managing 75 million sq ft of land and logistics facilities worldwide, providing customers with high reliability and flexibility to support their expansion and long-term growth. Kerry Logistics Network Limited is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a selected Member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series 2019-2020.





About Institutional Investor

Now entering its fifth decade, Institutional Investor has consistently distinguished itself among the world's foremost financial publications with groundbreaking journalism and incisive writing that provides essential intelligence for a global audience. In addition, Institutional Investor offers a host of proprietary research and rankings that serve as respected industry benchmarks.