Wings spoil huge game from Ionescu in win over Liberty

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale led five players in double figures with 20 points and the Dallas Wings earned a 93-80 win over the New York Liberty on Wednesday night.

Dallas’ balanced attack helped overcome a 33-point outburst from Liberty rookie Sabrina Ionescu, who was the league’s No. 1 pick in April. Ionescu finished 11-of-20 shooting, including 6 of 10 from 3-point range, and added seven assists and seven rebounds. Layshia Clarendon was the only other Liberty player in double figures with 11 points.

The Wings (1-1) used an 11-2 run to start the second quarter and built a 35-24 advantage. Dallas led 58-43 at halftime and wasn’t challenged in the second half. New York (0-2) finished with 18 turnovers against 16 assists.

Moriah Jefferson scored 13 points for Dallas, Satou Sabally and Katie Lou Samuelson 12 each and Allisha Gray 10.

FEVER 106, MERCURY 100

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Tiffany Mitchell scored 24 points, Teaira McCowan recorded a double-double and the Fever held off the Mercury.

Mitchell made all 10 of her free throws, McCowan scored 20 points with 13 rebounds. Candice Dupree added 23 points and nine rebounds in the win, the first for new coach Marianne Stanley. .

Mitchell’s 3 pointer broke an 86-all tie with 5:56 left and the Fever (1-1) led the rest of the way. McCowan scored seven points in a two-minute stretch to extend the lead to 101-93 with just under two minutes left. But Bria Hartley had a three-point play with 37 seconds left, a 3 with 17 seconds to go, and Skylar Diggins-Smith made 1 of 2 foul shots to bring Phoenix to within 102-100 with 13.6 seconds left. Mitchell sealed the win with a pair of free throws.

Hartley scored 26 for Phoenix (0-2) and Brittany Griner added 23.