Vietnam imposes more virus restrictions as outbreak spreads

A health worker disinfects arriving Vietnamese COVID-19 patients at the national hospital of tropical diseases in Hanoi, Vietnam on Wednesday, July 29... A health worker disinfects arriving Vietnamese COVID-19 patients at the national hospital of tropical diseases in Hanoi, Vietnam on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The 129 patients who were working in Equatorial Guinea were brought home in a repatriation flight for treatment of the coronavirus. (Bui Cuong Quyet/VNA via AP)

A police officer guards the barricaded entrance of an alley where one of its residents is has COVID-19 in Hanoi, Vietnam on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. ... A police officer guards the barricaded entrance of an alley where one of its residents is has COVID-19 in Hanoi, Vietnam on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Vietnam intensifies protective measures as the number of locally transmissions, starting at a hospital in the popular beach city of Da Nang, keeps increasing since the weekend. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh)

A militia officer guards the barricaded entrance of an alley where one of its residents has COVID-19 in Hanoi, Vietnam on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Vi... A militia officer guards the barricaded entrance of an alley where one of its residents has COVID-19 in Hanoi, Vietnam on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Vietnam intensifies protective measures as the number of locally transmissions, starting at a hospital in the popular beach city of Da Nang, keeps increasing since the weekend. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh)

A police officer talks to a woman at the barricaded entrance of an alley where one of its residents has COVID-19 in Hanoi, Vietnam on Wednesday, July ... A police officer talks to a woman at the barricaded entrance of an alley where one of its residents has COVID-19 in Hanoi, Vietnam on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Vietnam intensifies protective measures as the number of locally transmissions, starting at a hospital in the popular beach city of Da Nang, keeps increasing since the weekend. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh)

A woman leaves the food shopping for her relatives at the barricaded entrance to the residence of a confirmed COVID-19 case in Hanoi, Vietnam on Wedne... A woman leaves the food shopping for her relatives at the barricaded entrance to the residence of a confirmed COVID-19 case in Hanoi, Vietnam on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Vietnam intensifies protective measures as the number of locally transmissions, starting at a hospital in the popular beach city of Da Nang, keeps increasing since the weekend. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh)

People walk toward an ambulance to be driven to a hospital for quarantine relating to a suspected COVID-19 case in Hanoi, Vietnam, Wednesday, July 29,... People walk toward an ambulance to be driven to a hospital for quarantine relating to a suspected COVID-19 case in Hanoi, Vietnam, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Vietnam intensifies protective measures as the number of locally transmissions, starting at a hospital in the popular beach city of Da Nang, keeps increasing since the weekend. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh)

Vietnamese COVID-19 patients in protective gear, holding Vietnamese flags and carrying a portrait of the national leader Ho Chi Minh, arrive at the No... Vietnamese COVID-19 patients in protective gear, holding Vietnamese flags and carrying a portrait of the national leader Ho Chi Minh, arrive at the Noi Bai airport in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The 129 patients who were working in Equatorial Guinea are brought home in a repatriation flight for treatment of the coronavirus. (Tran Huy Hung/VNA via AP)

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam imposed more coronavirus restrictions Thursday as an outbreak that started in a popular beach resort destination grew with nine new cases.

Eight of the new infections were detected in the virus hot spot of Da Nang and another was confirmed in the capital Hanoi in a man who had returned from the coastal city, the health ministry said.

The outbreak has spread from Da Nang in central Vietnam to 5 other cities and provinces with 43 cases since the weekend, and Vietnam is intensifying protective measures across the country.

Dak Lak province starting Thursday morning is reimposing social distancing, closing nonessential services and banning public gathering of more than 20 people.

Da Nang’s neighbors, the coastal provinces of Quang Nam and Quang Ngai, have closed their beaches and limited businesses that can open.

Another popular tourist destination Hoi An old town, near Da Nang, is also reimposing social distancing.

Hanoi city authorities have cancelled public events and will close down bars and clubs from Thursday. It also plans testing of some 21,000 people who returned from Da Nang before the coastal resort was locked down Tuesday.