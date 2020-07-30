Muslims in Taiwan to hold mass Eid prayers in adherence with safety precautions

Two mass prayers will be held in Taipei Grand Mosque Friday. (Travel Taipei photo) Two mass prayers will be held in Taipei Grand Mosque Friday. (Travel Taipei photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Muslims can attend mass Eid prayers across Taiwan on Friday (July 31), with the prayer schedules being released for five locations in the cities of Taipei, Hsinchu, Kaoshiung, and Taichung.

In Taipei, the faithful can head to the Taipei Grand Mosque or Taipei Travel Plaza (Taipei Main Station Exit K12); in Hsinchu, National Chiao Tung University's (NCTU) CPT Building. The Taichung Mosque will welcome Muslims in central Taiwan, while Kaoshiung Mosque will serve those living in the south.

Prayers will begin in the morning between 6:00-8:30 a.m., depending on the location. They will be conducted in line with the epidemic prevention regulations set by the Taiwanese government.

Everyone who attends a prayer is advised to keep a social distance of 1 meter and avoid grouping, but if this proves impossible, they are asked to wear a mask. Prayer-goers must also fill out a data form and have their body temperature checked; anyone with a temperature exceeding 37.5 will not be admitted.

Participants are also encouraged to wear neat, appropriate attire and bring their own personal prayer mats.

Eid al-Adha (Eid Qurban) is the “Festival of the Sacrifice.” It’s considered to be the holiest of the two Islamic Eid festivals, which also includes Eid al-Fitr.

The festival is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the final month in the Islamic calendar, and normally lasts for three days. This year it will run from the evening of July 30 to Aug. 3.

During the Eid al-Adha, Muslims gather for mass prayers in the morning and sacrifice animals — usually sheep or cattle — later in the day. The festival normally brings 2 million people on their Hajj (pilgrimage) to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, but due to the pandemic and restrictions on travel, only 1,000 pilgrims from within the country are allowed to celebrate in the holy city this year.

The following are the prayer schedules for Friday's Eid prayers at each location:

Taipei

Taipei Grand Mosque

First session - 7 a.m.

Second session - 8:30 a.m.

Taipei Travel Plaza (Taipei Main Station Exit K12)

First session - 6:00 a.m.

Second session - 7:00 a.m.

Third session - 8:00 a.m.

Hsinchu

NCTU CPT Building - 7:00 a.m.

Taichung

Taichung Mosque - 7.00 a.m - 8.00 a.m.

Kaohsiung

Kaoshiung Mosque - 7:30 a.m.