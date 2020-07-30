Brentford in playoff final after last game at 116-year home

FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 file photo, spectators watch from the stands of Griffin Park stadium, inaugurated in 1904, during the English F... FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 file photo, spectators watch from the stands of Griffin Park stadium, inaugurated in 1904, during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Brentford FC and Leicester City at Griffin Park stadium in London. With another win at home on Wednesday July 21, 2020, west London club Brentford could end up saying goodbye to its 116-year-old stadium and hello to the Premier League for the first time. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

BRENTFORD, England (AP) — Brentford beat Swansea 3-1 on Wednesday in its last game after 116 years at Griffin Park stadium to reach the Championship playoff final.

Brentford overturned Swansea’s one-goal lead from the semifinal first leg within the first 15 minutes through goals from Ollie Watkins and Emiliano Marcondes.

Bryan Mbeumo added the third goal just after halftime, before Rhian Brewster pulled one back for Swansea.

The Bees moved one step closer to the Premier League with the 3-2 overall win. Seven straight wins after the COVID-19 lockdown had left promotion tantalizingly within Brentford’s grasp, before successive losses to Stoke and Barnsley forced Brentford into the playoffs.

Brentford, which is moving to a new 17,250-capacity ground, will face either Cardiff or Fulham in the Aug. 4 final at Wembley.

