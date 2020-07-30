AMD, L Brands rise; Boeing, Six Flags fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Wednesday:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., up $8.48 to $76.09.

The chip maker reported an even bigger jump in profit from April through June than Wall Street expected.

Boeing Co., down $4.83 to $166.01.

The jet maker's losses ballooned to $2.4 billion in the second quarter, and it will cut production and jobs as demand for aircraft withers.

L Brands Inc., up $6.76 to $25.88.

The parent company of Victoria’s Secret laid out plans to slash annual costs by $400 million, including through layoffs.

Starbucks Corp., up $2.78 to $77.42.

The coffee chain's quarterly loss wasn’t as bad as analysts expected, and it gave an upbeat forecast for the current quarter.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., up 1 cent to $4.16.

The movie theater chain reached a deal with Universal to shorten the exclusive theatrical window to just 17 days from the typical 90 days.

Eastman Kodak Co., up $25.26 to $33.20.

The former film giant will get a $765 million government loan to retool to make pharmaceutical ingredients that are in chronically short supply.

Norfolk Southern Corp., up $7.72 to $192.82.

The railroad's earnings and revenue came in ahead of Wall Street's forecasts.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp., down 69 cents to $18.50.

The amusement park chain reported results that fell far short of what analysts were forecasting.