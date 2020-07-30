AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

Denny Hamlin does a burnout after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., Thursday, July 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Ch... Denny Hamlin does a burnout after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., Thursday, July 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Foxwoods Resorts Casino 301

Site: Loudon, New Hampshire.

Schedule: Sunday, race, 3 p.m. (NBCSN).

Track: New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 301 laps, 318.46 miles.

Last year: Kevin Harvick won after starting 14th.

Last race: Denny Hamlin passed Harvick for the lead at Kansas and held off a late charge from Brad Keselowski for his series-best fifth victory of the season.

Fast facts: Harvick's points lead increased from 91 to 97, but it's now Keselowski in second place with Ryan Blaney another three points behind. ... Harvick has finished in the top 10 in 16 of 19 races. ... Hamlin moved up to fourth in points, still 129 off the lead. ... Hamlin and Harvick (four wins) have won nearly half the races run this season.

Next race: FireKeepers Casino 400, Aug. 8, Michigan International Speedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Last race: Brandon Jones surged from seventh to victory at Kansas after an overtime restart, depriving Austin Cindric of a record-tying fourth consecutive victory in the series.

Next race: Henry 180, Aug. 8, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Reigning series champion Matt Crafton broke a 67-race winless streak, holding off 19-year-old Christian Eckes to win the second truck race of the weekend at Kansas.

Next race: Gander RV and Outdoors, Aug. 7, Michigan International Speedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Pirelli British Grand Prix

Site: Silverstone, England.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 6 a.m.-7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 6 a.m.-7 a.m., and qualifying, 9 a.m.-10 a.m.; Sunday, race, 9:10 a.m. (ESPN).

Track: Silverstone Circuit.

Race distance: 52 laps, 190.3 miles.

Last year: Six-time series champion Lewis Hamilton won the lone race at Silverstone.

Last race: Hamilton led all but one lap for his 86th career victory at Budapest’s Hungaroring.

Fast facts: Hamilton’s victory was his second in three races this season and left him six shy of breaking Michael Shumacher’s career record of 91 wins. ... Mercedes teammate Valterri Bottas won the first race of the season and is second in the driver standings, five points back. ... Bottas is also the only driver with three podium finishes. ... This race is the first of back-to-back weekend events on the same layout.

Next race: Emirates 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, Aug. 9, Silverstone Circuit.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Pole-sitter Josef Newgarden beat Will Power in the second consecutive race at Iowa.

Next race: The series races on back to back days Aug. 8-9 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Rain washed out the final rounds of the Lucas Oil NHRA Summernationals July 19. The event will be completed Sept. 3-6.

Next event: NHRA Indy Nationals, Aug. 6-9, Lucas Oil Raceway, Brownsburg, Ind.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

The series will race Saturday at Wayne County Speedway in Orrville, Ohio, and Sunday at Plymouth Speedway in Plymouth, Indiana.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

