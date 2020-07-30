  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2020/07/30 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Sep 114.50 Up 1.90
Sep 109.40 112.60 109.30 111.60 Up 1.95
Oct 114.50 Up 1.90
Dec 112.40 115.45 112.30 114.50 Up 1.90
Mar 114.25 117.00 114.25 116.35 Up 1.80
May 115.30 117.70 115.30 117.35 Up 1.75
Jul 116.25 118.55 116.25 118.20 Up 1.75
Sep 117.70 119.35 117.05 119.00 Up 1.75
Dec 118.65 120.85 118.65 120.60 Up 1.70
Mar 121.90 122.20 121.90 122.20 Up 1.60
May 123.00 123.25 123.00 123.25 Up 1.55
Jul 124.25 Up 1.50
Sep 125.35 Up 1.50
Dec 127.00 127.00 126.45 127.00 Up 1.60
Mar 128.55 Up 1.50
May 129.75 Up 1.45