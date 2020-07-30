New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Sep
|114.50
|Up
|1.90
|Sep
|109.40
|112.60
|109.30
|111.60
|Up
|1.95
|Oct
|114.50
|Up
|1.90
|Dec
|112.40
|115.45
|112.30
|114.50
|Up
|1.90
|Mar
|114.25
|117.00
|114.25
|116.35
|Up
|1.80
|May
|115.30
|117.70
|115.30
|117.35
|Up
|1.75
|Jul
|116.25
|118.55
|116.25
|118.20
|Up
|1.75
|Sep
|117.70
|119.35
|117.05
|119.00
|Up
|1.75
|Dec
|118.65
|120.85
|118.65
|120.60
|Up
|1.70
|Mar
|121.90
|122.20
|121.90
|122.20
|Up
|1.60
|May
|123.00
|123.25
|123.00
|123.25
|Up
|1.55
|Jul
|124.25
|Up
|1.50
|Sep
|125.35
|Up
|1.50
|Dec
|127.00
|127.00
|126.45
|127.00
|Up
|1.60
|Mar
|128.55
|Up
|1.50
|May
|129.75
|Up
|1.45