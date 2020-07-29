  1. Home
Baseball Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/07/29 22:01

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 4 1 .800 _ _ 4-1 W-4 4-1 0-0
Baltimore 2 1 .667 1 _ 2-1 W-2 0-0 2-1
New York 2 1 .667 1 _ 2-1 W-1 0-0 2-1
Toronto 3 2 .600 1 _ 3-2 W-2 0-0 3-2
Boston 1 4 .200 3 2 1-4 L-4 1-4 0-0
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 4 1 .800 _ _ 4-1 W-3 4-1 0-0
Minnesota 3 1 .750 ½ _ 3-1 W-2 1-0 2-1
Detroit 3 2 .600 1 _ 3-2 W-1 1-1 2-1
Kansas City 2 3 .400 2 1 2-3 L-1 0-0 2-3
Chicago 1 4 .200 3 2 1-4 L-3 1-2 0-2
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 3 2 .600 _ _ 3-2 L-1 3-2 0-0
Oakland 3 2 .600 _ _ 3-2 L-1 3-2 0-0
Los Angeles 2 3 .400 1 1 2-3 W-1 1-0 1-3
Texas 1 3 .250 1-3 L-3 1-3 0-0
Seattle 1 4 .200 2 2 1-4 L-2 0-0 1-4

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Miami 2 1 .667 _ _ 2-1 W-1 0-0 2-1
New York 3 2 .600 _ _ 3-2 W-2 1-2 2-0
Atlanta 2 3 .400 1 1 2-3 L-2 0-0 2-3
Philadelphia 1 2 .333 1 1 1-2 L-1 1-2 0-0
Washington 1 4 .200 2 2 1-4 L-3 1-4 0-0
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 4 1 .800 _ _ 4-1 W-3 2-1 2-0
St. Louis 2 2 .500 ½ 2-2 L-2 2-1 0-1
Milwaukee 2 3 .400 2 1 2-3 L-1 0-0 2-3
Pittsburgh 2 3 .400 2 1 2-3 W-1 1-1 1-2
Cincinnati 1 4 .200 3 2 1-4 L-4 1-4 0-0
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Diego 4 1 .800 _ _ 4-1 W-2 3-1 1-0
Colorado 3 1 .750 ½ _ 3-1 W-3 0-0 3-1
Los Angeles 3 2 .600 1 _ 3-2 W-1 2-2 1-0
Arizona 2 3 .400 2 1 2-3 W-1 0-0 2-3
San Francisco 2 3 .400 2 1 2-3 L-1 0-1 2-2

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 1st game

Toronto 5, Washington 1

Detroit 4, Kansas City 3

Tampa Bay 5, Atlanta 2

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3, 2nd game

N.Y. Mets 8, Boston 3

Minnesota 6, St. Louis 3

Arizona 4, Texas 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, Houston 2

Colorado 8, Oakland 3

L.A. Angels 10, Seattle 2

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, ppd.

Baltimore at Miami, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Colorado at Oakland, 3:40 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Boston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Washington (TBD) at Toronto (Ryu 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), ppd.

Boston (Pérez 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 1-0) at Minnesota (Berríos 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 0-0) at Detroit (Nova 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0) at Atlanta (Fried 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), ppd.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 0-0) at Baltimore (Means 0-0), 7:35 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 9:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Tuesday's Games

Toronto 5, Washington 1

Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 5

Tampa Bay 5, Atlanta 2

Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 6

N.Y. Mets 8, Boston 3

Minnesota 6, St. Louis 3

Arizona 4, Texas 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, Houston 2

Colorado 8, Oakland 3

San Diego 5, San Francisco 3

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, ppd.

Baltimore at Miami, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Colorado at Oakland, 3:40 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Boston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, ppd.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Washington (TBD) at Toronto (Ryu 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 0-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), ppd.

Boston (Pérez 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0) at Atlanta (Fried 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), ppd.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 1-0) at Arizona (Ray 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 1-0) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, ppd.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.