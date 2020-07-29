CAA approves EVA Air’s pleasure cruise around Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) on Wednesday (July 29) approved EVA Airways’ application for a special flight route around the island to take place Aug. 8, and the flight will cost every passenger NT$5,288 (US$176).

Impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, most international airlines are still grounded, making a trip abroad nearly impossible.

In order to attract tourists craving an overseas trip, EVA Air scheduled the special flight for Aug. 8, Father’s Day. The airline will use the A330-300 Hello Kitty aircraft, which will take off at 10:30 a.m. and land at 1:15 p.m., according to CNA.

After taking off, the plane will fly over Taiwan’s Northeast Coast to the west side of Japan’s Ryukyu Islands, then head south towards Taiwan’s East Coast, fly over Turtle Island, the coast of Hualien and Taitung counties, before finally cruising over Eluanbi and Liuqiu Island. From there, the plane will head back north by following the same route.

Unlike regular international flights, the plane will fly at a lower altitude of between 20,000 – 25,000 feet. If visibility is good, passengers will be able to see the spectacular coastline.

EVA Air said the flight will be sold by nine travel agencies and that stimulus vouchers can be used. Passengers on board the aircraft will be served meals designed by a three-star Michelin chef.