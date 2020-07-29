South Africa mourns anti-apartheid activist Mlangeni

Pallbearers carry the coffin of South African anti-apartheid icon Andrew Mlangeni, after his funeral service, in Soweto, South Africa, Wednesday, Jul... Pallbearers carry the coffin of South African anti-apartheid icon Andrew Mlangeni, after his funeral service, in Soweto, South Africa, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Mlangeni, the last remaining survivor of the historic Rivonia Trial that sentenced activists like Nelson Mandela to life imprisonment, died last week aged 95. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, Pool)

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the eulogy during the funeral service of South African anti-apartheid icon Andrew Mlangeni, in Soweto... South African President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the eulogy during the funeral service of South African anti-apartheid icon Andrew Mlangeni, in Soweto, South Africa, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Mlangeni, the last remaining survivor of the historic Rivonia Trial that sentenced activists like Nelson Mandela to life imprisonment, died last week aged 95. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, Pool)

People attend the funeral service of South African anti-apartheid icon Andrew Mlangeni, in Soweto, South Africa, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Mlangeni, t... People attend the funeral service of South African anti-apartheid icon Andrew Mlangeni, in Soweto, South Africa, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Mlangeni, the last remaining survivor of the historic Rivonia Trial that sentenced activists like Nelson Mandela to life imprisonment, died last week aged 95. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, Pool)

Pallbearers carry the coffin of South African anti-apartheid icon Andrew Mlangeni ahead of his funeral service, in Soweto, South Africa, Wednesday, J... Pallbearers carry the coffin of South African anti-apartheid icon Andrew Mlangeni ahead of his funeral service, in Soweto, South Africa, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Mlangeni, the last remaining survivor of the historic Rivonia Trial that sentenced activists like Nelson Mandela to life imprisonment, died last week aged 95. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, Pool)

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African officials have gathered — not always at a distance — for the state funeral of anti-apartheid activist Andrew Mlangeni, the last surviving member of the group including Nelson Mandela that was sentenced to life in prison at the historic Rivonia trial.

Mlangeni died last week at age 95 after being hospitalized with abdominal pains.

Images on social media show masked mourners clustered around his casket Wednesday after a ceremony in which President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy to carefully spaced attendees.

South Africa months ago limited funerals to 50 mourners, another ripple of pain in a country that now has the world’s fifth largest confirmed coronavirus caseload with more than 459,000, including more than 7,200 deaths. Officials believe the real number of deaths is higher.