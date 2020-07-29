Taiwan likely to make it through July without typhoon for first time ever

July likely to end without any typhoons (Central Weather Bureau photo) July likely to end without any typhoons (Central Weather Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — July 2020 is highly likely to become the first-ever month of July without any typhoon in the Pacific, but August is unlikely to follow suit, the Central Weather Bureau said Wednesday (July 29).

Forecasters ascribed the phenomenon to the presence of strong high-pressure areas over the Pacific Ocean, though the situation is likely to change early next month, CNA reported.

On average, the month of July sees 3.6 tropical storms or typhoons take shape, while the average month of August witnesses 5.57 storms. With only two days left, it is highly unlikely that a typhoon will still come to exist, putting July 2020 down in the record books as the first-ever month of July without a storm.

As the high-pressure area moves north, it leaves a vacuum allowing typhoons to form, though the event is unlikely to occur before early August, the Central Weather Bureau said.

Typhoons Vongfong and Nuri made landfall in the Philippines in May and June, respectively, but stayed away from Taiwan.