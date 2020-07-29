Taiwan, China primary schools hold online cross strait event

Taiwanese and Chinese schools have found this summer vacation to be an opportune moment for joint online events. Taiwanese and Chinese schools have found this summer vacation to be an opportune moment for joint online events. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On Tuesday (July 28) news broke that Heping Primary School in Taiwan’s Hualien County and Qiaotou Primary School in Guilin City, Guangxi Province, China recently took part in a cross-strait online event that promoted the idea of "one family in the Taiwan Strait."

The event, entitled "Taiwanese Minority Youth Guilin Cultural Experience Camp Cloud Interactive Exchange Activity," was held on July 23.

As the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has interrupted face-to-face meetings between citizens of the two countries, many scheduled events have been changed to online platforms, Liberty Times reported. This summer vacation, many schools on both sides of the strait have found it to be the perfect time to hold joint events.

The event between Heping and Qiaotou schools involved about 70 students altogether. According to Chinese media reports, Ai Shih-sheng (艾石生), the principal of the Hualien school, stated that both sides have the same culture, writing, language, and the same customs and festivals, "showing that both sides of the strait are one big family."

Xiong Tikang (熊體康), the principal of the Guilin school, said, "We have established an amicable platform. In the future, we will continue to communicate with each other and deepen our ‘familial’ ties.”

At the end of the event, teenagers from both schools also sang the song "We are all one family," creating a strong sense of solidarity at the end of the festivities, Liberty Times wrote.

In response to continued cross-strait exchanges amid the coronavirus pandemic, Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council stated that online communications should still comply with the Act Governing Relations between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area and that any form of cooperation with the Chinese Communist Party, government, and military organizations must be approved by the relevant authority beforehand.